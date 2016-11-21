Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nissan, AT&T; Updates Sunoco)
Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Pipeline companies Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) said they would
combine in a corporate consolidation to cut borrowing and
operating costs in a deal valued at $19.93 billion.
** Nissan Motor Co will sell 41 percent of its
stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp to
U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co, the Nikkei reported.
** AT&T has signed a deal with Fox Networks Group to
continue showing its networks across its offerings including its
online video service, DirectTV Now.
** Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys
Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss
drugmaker said, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat
blood diseases.
** Symantec Corp said it would acquire U.S.
identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc
for $2.3 billion, in a deal that it hopes will prop up sales at
its Norton cybersecurity unit.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co is in talks
to buy as much as $2.3 billion in Japanese residential property
assets from Blackstone Group, two people involved in the
discussions said, in what would be Japan's biggest property deal
since the global financial crisis.
** Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of
building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for
$1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when
President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure
spending.
** South Africa's second-largest private hospital firm
Netcare will buy Akeso Clinics, a chain of psychiatric
health facilities, for 1.3 billion rand ($91 million), the firm
said.
** South Africa's biggest private education firm Curro
Holdings, acquired a 50 percent stake in Botswana-based
BA Isago University as part of its stated goal to run 80
campuses by 2020, the firm said on Monday.
** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA said in a securities filing that an injunction in
a civil lawsuit has forced the company to suspend the sale of
stakes in the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde oil fields.
** Concerns over China gaining access to the secrets of
producing a little known material used in military equipment
appear to be behind the U.S. block on a 670 million-euro ($713
million) Chinese bid for German chip equipment maker Aixtron
.
** Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said it
had scraped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda Group, which is
seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial property business
in Shanghai.
** Analog chipmaker Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
said it would buy fellow chipmaker Applied Micro
Circuits Corp for about $770 million to expand its data
center connectivity business.
** Business software maker Oracle Corp said it
would buy Dyn, a monitor of global internet performance and
traffic, to allow cloud customers to optimize their
infrastructure costs and increase web-driven revenue.
** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said it
would acquire business and financial information provider
Mergent Inc.
** Turkish holding company Cukurova did not declare an
intent to buy a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell from
Russia's Alfa Telecom by a Nov. 18 court deadline, a source
close to the matter told Reuters.
** Norway's Opera Software no longer plans to buy
or sell companies and will instead stay focused on developing
its mobile advertising units after the recent divestment of a
key business, CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)