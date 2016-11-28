Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Eni, A.P. Moller-Maersk, CME, Public Investment Fund, Glencore, Edison))

Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Italian energy group Edison, a division of French utility EDF, wants to triple the size of its domestic electricity and gas retail business as the market is opened up to more competition, and is interested in buying oil company Eni's retail business, its CEO said.

** Commodities trader Glencore Plc presented the highest bid in an auction for the sale of a distressed Brazilian sugar mill and is well positioned to take control of the plant, a source with direct knowledge of the process said.

** Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to buy a major stake in Adeptio, the Gulf-based investment firm which controls Kuwait Food Co (Americana), the PIF said.

** CME Group Inc has submitted a bid to buy the London Stock Exchange's French clearing business for more than $340 million pounds (400 million euros), the Sunday Times reported, setting the stage for a potential battle over the division.

** Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk and DONG Energy are in talks to merge their oil and gas operations in a deal that would create a business worth more than $10 billion including debt, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Italian energy group Eni plans to reduce its stake in the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt to 50 percent, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

** Tata Steel UK, the British arm of India's Tata Steel , will hold exclusive talks with trading firm Liberty House to sell its speciality steel business as its parent seeks to offload loss-making assets and restructure European operations.

** Time Inc, the publisher of Time, People and Fortune magazines, has rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr., the New York Post reported on Monday.

Bronfman offered $18 per share, the Post reported, valuing the publisher at $1.78 billion.

** Privately held Silverback Exploration LLC will sell oil and gas assets in the Delaware Basin, Texas, for $855 million to Centennial Resource Development Inc, which is backed by energy private equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC.

** Edwards Lifesciences Corp said it has agreed to buy Israel's Valtech Cardio for $340 million in stock and cash, with the potential for an additional $350 million in pre-specified milestone-driven payments over the next 10 years.

** Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.

** U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with Actelion about a potential takeover of Europe's largest biotech firm, currently valued at about $20 billion.

** Italy's Ferrero expects to wrap up a deal to buy biscuit maker Delacre from United Biscuits by mid-December, the producer of chocolate and nut spread Nutella said on Saturday.

** Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA said it has agreed to sell its Olmos irrigation business in Peru to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Suez SA for an undisclosed sum.

** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan is committed to signing the deal soon, it said on Saturday, after the club's owner Silvio Berlusconi hinted at a further delay to the long-awaited acquisition.

** Administrators for failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing are looking to sell off British high street retailers including Coast, Oasis and Warehouse which employ thousands of people, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has purchased Go Outdoors for 112.3 million pounds ($140.4 million), it said, beefing up its presence in the outdoor clothing market.

** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS has made a takeover approach to rival Lavendon Group, setting the scene for a bid battle for the British firm which has provided aerial work platforms for Harry Potter films.

** Belgian specialty materials group Umicore has completed the sale of its zinc units to U.S.-based private equity firm OpenGate Capital for $150 million. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)