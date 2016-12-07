Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Pandora, Abbott, Tata Steel, Linde, Rosneft)
Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Italy is preparing to take a 2-billion-euros controlling
stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena as the bank's hopes
of a private funding rescue fade following Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's decision to quit, two sources close to the matter said.
** Belgian chemicals group Solvay said it had
agreed to sell its Acetow unit, which makes material used in
cigarette filters, to private equity group Blackstone for
1 billion euros ($1.07 billion), including debt.
** Software maker Fidelity National Information Services Inc
(FIS) is to sell its SunGard Public Sector and Education
unit to Vista Equity Partners for $850 million to focus on
making software for the financial industry.
** Finnish crane maker Konecranes has agreed to
sell its German business Stahl to U.S. company Columbus McKinnon
Corp for $240-246 million, the companies said.
** The Petroleum Council of Israel has approved the
acquisition of 100 percent of the Karish and Tanin natural gas
fields by Energean Oil & Gas from Delek Drilling and
Avner Oil for $148 million.
** U.S. office supplies retailer Staples Inc said
it would sell a controlling stake in its European business to
private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 50
million euros ($53.65 million) to focus on its North American
operations.
** Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract
electronics manufacturer, could take over Austrian IT group S&T
AG, S&T's chief executive told a German magazine.
** Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc said it had
bought smartwatch maker Pebble's software and intellectual
property as it looks to strengthen its position in the wearables
market.
** Italy's healthcare group Bracco is working on a potential
bid for the radiology supplies unit that Germany's Bayer AG
is looking to sell, people close to the matter said.
** German auto supplier ZF has launched the sale of
its Body Control Systems division, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer
said, seeking to shed assets it no longer deems essential after
its takeover of rival TRW.
** Billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, also the head of
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, pledged a $50 billion
investment in the United States, and Apple Inc supplier
Foxconn said it was in preliminary discussions to expand its
U.S. operations.
** Nestle SA has agreed to sell nutrition drink
brand Nutrament to Harvest Hill Beverage Company, parent private
equity firm Brynwood Partners said.
** Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa
Shell Sekiyu said they have not decided on a capital
and business tie-up as reported by some media organisations, and
that they are still working towards an eventual merger.
** German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse sealed
its victory in the battle for Sweden's Haldex by
snaring 86.1 percent of the brake systems firm's shares.
** EQT has bought a majority of a joint venture that will
own most of Getec Energie, a German decentralized energy
producer, as the private equity group continues its investments
in infrastructure assets.
** German industrial gases group Linde AG invited
U.S. rival Praxair Inc to negotiate a merger of equals
after Praxair defused some contentious issues that had led to
the failure of an initial approach.
** Belgian bank KBC Groep NV and Hungarian lender
OTP Bank Nyrt have made offers to acquire United
Bulgarian Bank (UBB), the Bulgarian subsidiary of National Bank
of Greece SA (NBG), according to banking industry
sources.
** Dutch postal company PostNL rejected a raised
2.54-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) takeover offer from Belgium's
Bpost, saying it lacked political support and would
hurt profit.
** British software company Sage Group is evaluating
potential strategic options for its North American payments
business, including a sale, the company said.
** Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab
state's third-largest lender by assets, said that Qatari
regulatory authorities had given approval for the bank to buy a
further 25 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank.
** Mozambique's cabinet has approved changes to liquefied
natural gas (LNG) contracts with U.S. oil major Anadarko
and Italy's Eni to allow the two companies to sell the
government's share of gas from projects in the Rovuma Basin.
** South Africa's Steinhoff International
is not looking at M&A deals in South America, the company's
chief executive said, responding to a question about a possible
acquisition of appliance maker Via Varejo in Brazil.
** Russian fertiliser maker Acron is not planning
to sell its potash assets in Canada or a stake in Poland's
biggest chemicals group, state-run Azoty, the
company's chairman told Reuters.
** Internet radio provider Pandora Media Inc is
looking at potential acquirers beyond satellite radio company
Sirius XM Holdings Inc, CNBC reported, citing sources.
** Abbott Laboratories said it had filed a complaint
in the Delaware Court of Chancery to terminate its proposed
acquisition of Alere Inc, citing a "substantial loss" in
the value of the diagnostics company.
** Tata Steel UK offered British unions a deal
guaranteeing jobs and investment in return for pension cuts,
moving the company closer to merging its European assets with
Germany's Thyssenkrupp.
** Germany's Linde agreed to revive talks with
U.S. rival Praxair to create a $65 billion industrial
gases giant which will have its main operations run from
Connecticut, two sources familiar with the deal said.
** Russia said it sold a minority stake in oil giant Rosneft
for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and
commodities trader Glencore, confounding markets which
believed the Kremlin's standoff with the West would scare off
major investors.
