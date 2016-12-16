REFILE-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Fixes time)
Dec 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:
** French media company Vivendi mandated BNP
Paribas and Natixis in an 800 million-euro
($835 million) raid on Mediaset to seize a 20 percent
stake in the Italian broadcaster earlier this week, according to
two sources close to the matter.
Industry Minister Carlo Calenda has told the head of Vivendi
that Rome is unhappy with the company's hostile stake-building
in Mediaset, a source close to the matter said.
** French media tycoon Vincent Bollore is bidding for a
stake in Spain's largest sports broadcasting rights firm at the
same time as facing off with former Italian president Silvio
Berlusconi for control of Mediaset.
** A group led by creditors and Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris unveiled on Friday an alternative restructuring proposal
for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA that
contemplates 37 billion reais ($11 billion) in investments over
five years in exchange for a 95 percent stake.
** Fund manager Virtus Investment Partners Inc said
it would buy RidgeWorth Investments for about $513 million to
widen its client base.
** Shares in Swiss biopharma company Actelion
surged more than 8 percent to a record high after Bloomberg
reported that talks with French suitor Sanofi were
nearing an agreement that could be worth about $275 per share.
** InterOil Corp said it has increased the cap on an
additional cash payment based on the output from a natural gas
field in Papua New Guinea that was part of its sale agreement
with ExxonMobil Corp.
** Britain's Rentokil Initial Plc will combine parts
of its workwear and hygiene units with those of Haniel, a
family-owned German firm, to create a leading European provider
with combined revenue of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.15
billion), the firms said.
** Assicurazioni Generali does not intend to sell
its French business, three people close to the situation said,
following a report that German rival Allianz was in
talks with Italy's biggest insurer about a sale.
** Germany's Linde and United States rival
Praxair's latest attempt to strike a deal has a higher
chance of success thanks to extensive assurances about
preserving German sites, a top German union representative told
Reuters.
** Poland could expand a consortium of Polish companies
bidding for French utility EDF's power assets in the
country, Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said.
** Brazil's oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in the sugar and ethanol
joint venture Nova Fronteira Bioenergia SA to partner São
Martinho SA, both companies said in securities
filings.
** Engie SA could enter Brazil's natural gas
industry through acquisitions as state-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA retreats, the French utility's top executive in
the country told Reuters.
** Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz said it had
received proceeds from the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in oil
company Rosneft.
** Brazil's Vale SA has concluded the sale of a
13.6 percent stake in mining company Mineração Paragominas to
Norway's Norsk Hydro ASA for $113 million, the company
said in a securities filing.
** Novartis is buying privately held drugmaker
Ziarco Group for an undisclosed sum to gain access to its
investigational eczema medicine, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant
said.
** China's State Grid, the world's biggest
utility, signed the purchase of a minority stake in Greece's
power grid operator ADMIE, China's second big investment in the
debt-laden country in a matter of months.
** First Capital Securities Co Ltd plans to
acquire JPMorgan Chase & Co's minority stake in a
Chinese joint venture, in what would be the first departure by a
prominent global investment bank from China's securities sector.
** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group will
make a payment to shareholders of Gategroup Holding
later this month to complete its takeover of the Swiss airline
catering firm, UBS, the financial adviser on the deal said.
** Johnston Press Plc, publisher of the Scotsman,
the Yorkshire Post and a string of local newspapers, said it had
agreed to sell its unit Johnston Publishing East Anglia Ltd to
Iliffe News and Media Ltd for 17 million pounds ($21.16 million)
in cash.
** Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would
buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for
C$1.65 ($1.24) in cash per share.
** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS
raised its offer for UK's Lavendon Group Plc LVD.L to
425 million pounds ($528.83 million), in response to a counter
bid by Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV.
** The European Commission cleared France's Danone
to proceed with its $10.4 billion purchase of U.S. organic food
producer WhiteWave, subject to it selling a business in Belgium.
** Beam Suntory, the world's third-largest spirits company
known for Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, is to buy a
controlling stake in London gin distiller Sipsmith, aiming to
cash in on rising demand for craft spirits and gin.
** Unilever, said it would buy Living
Proof, a premium hair care business, for an undisclosed price,
the latest in a string of small deals for the company's personal
care business.
