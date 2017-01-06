Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates TerraForm Power; Adds AT&T, General Motors,
Volkswagen, Engie, Vortex, DCNS)
Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2120 GMT on Friday:
** Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
said it was buying a minority stake in connected car technology
firm CloudCar, as automakers seek out new partnerships and
investments to build high-tech models.
** TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldco" of bankrupt
solar company SunEdison Inc, said it would sell some
UK solar projects to Vortex, the renewable energy investment
platform of Egypt's EFG Hermes, for about $580
million.
** AT&T Inc expects to be able to bypass a powerful
telecommunications regulator in its planned $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the companies said in
regulatory filings.
** A subsidiary of China's top carmaker SAIC Motor Corp
plans to acquire certain General Motors
manufacturing assets in India, a filing with the country's
competition watchdog showed.
** Engie Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher said the
French utility has no plans for a full takeover of its 33
percent-owned waste and water unit Suez, responding to a report
that Engie was considering such a move.
** The head of French state-controlled military shipbuilder
DCNS said it was "very likely" that DCNS would enter into the
capital of STX France, which is in the process of being sold.
** Angola's Unitel has increased its stake in Portuguese
bank Banco BPI's Angolan operation Banco Fomento
Angola (BFA) to a majority holding, the telecoms firm said.
** Private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent are close to
buying German payment group Concardis for about 700 million
euros ($741 million), three people familiar with the process
told Reuters.
** India's Supreme Court barred Aircel Ltd from transferring
the ownership of its airwaves while a corruption case centered
on a past deal involving the mobile phone carrier was ongoing,
potentially delaying an agreed merger.
The action comes as Aircel and the wireless network division
of Reliance Communications Ltd work towards merging.
** Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of
nutritional-supplements maker Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Johnson & Johnson and Actelion have
asked Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a
complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is
discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger
reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru)