Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leading a
$2.6 billion bid to privative Intime Retail Group Co Ltd
in a move to digitize brick-and-mortar department
stores while growth in online sales begins to slow.
** Telecom Italia has no intention of merging its
TIM Participações SA unit with Brazilian wireless
carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and
Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have
proposed remedies to the European Union's competition watchdog
to address concerns over their $43 billion merger agreement.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon acquired a U.S. carbon
fiber production plant from SGL Carbon for an
undisclosed price to meet growing demand for composite materials
for wind turbine blades and cars.
** Spain has no immediate plans to sell shares in majority
state-owned airport operator Aena, Public Works
Minister Inigo de la Serna said, ruling out a repeat of 2015's
lucrative stake sale over the coming months.
** French cosmetics group L'Oreal <OREP.PA >is acquiring
three specialized skincare brands - CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi -
from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for
$1.3 billion in cash to expand into one of the fastest growing
areas of the beauty industry.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said its affiliate will sell its Dendreon cancer
business to China's Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9
million, as the drugmaker continues to shed its non-core assets
to repay debt.
** Newspaper group Trinity Mirror said it was in
early talks about investing in a new company comprising assets
owned by Northern & Shell, Richard Desmond's group that owns the
Daily Express and Daily Star titles.
** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co flagged its
appetite for fresh acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio
after agreeing on Monday to acquire cancer drug maker Ariad
Pharmaceuticals in a $5.20 billion deal.
** Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc has
won a bankruptcy auction for U.S. fashion retailer American
Apparel LLC after raising its offer to around $88 million, a
person familiar with the matter said.
** Yahoo Inc said Monday that it would rename
itself Altaba Inc and Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer
would step down from the board after the closing of its deal
with Verizon Communications Inc.
** Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no
longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer
Partners, a source familiar with the matter
confirmed.
** Brazilian food processor BRF SA and Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy the operations of Turkish
poultry producer Banvit in a joint venture, BRF said
in a securities filing.
** Indian online real estate services providers
PropTiger.com and Housing.com will merge to create what the
companies said would be the biggest player in the segment,
accelerating a consolidation in the sector.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)