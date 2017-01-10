Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

( Adds Brookdale Senior Living and UBI; Updates Mitsubishi
Rayon, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and American Apparel)
Jan 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Kite Pharma Inc said it had formed a joint
venture with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
, to develop and commercialize its cancer
treatment in China.
** Canadian oilfield services provider Savanna Energy
Services Corp said it would open its books this week to
potential suitors interested in a deal with the
company.
** Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy
a 60 percent stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer
Younique LLC for about $600 million as it reduces its dependence
on its ailing fragrance business.
** A joint venture between asset management company Amundi
and French utility EDF has bought a majority
stake in 132 gas-fired cogeneration plants in France for 150
million euros ($159 million), Amundi said.
** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leading a
$2.6 billion bid to privative Intime Retail Group Co Ltd
in a move to digitize brick-and-mortar department
stores while growth in online sales begins to slow.
** Telecom Italia has no intention of merging its
TIM Participações SA unit with Brazilian wireless
carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and
Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have
proposed minor concessions to the EU's competition watchdog to
address concerns over their $43 billion merger plan, sources
told Reuters.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon acquired a U.S. carbon
fiber production plant from SGL Carbon for an
undisclosed price to meet growing demand for composite materials
for wind turbine blades and cars.
** Spain has no immediate plans to sell shares in majority
state-owned airport operator Aena, Public Works
Minister Inigo de la Serna said, ruling out a repeat of 2015's
lucrative stake sale over the coming months.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is selling
its Dendreon cancer treatment business and three skincare brands
for $2.12 billion as the troubled Canadian drugmaker looks to
reduce more than $30 billion in debt.
** Newspaper group Trinity Mirror said it was in
early talks about investing in a new company comprising assets
owned by Northern & Shell, Richard Desmond's group that owns the
Daily Express and Daily Star titles.
** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co flagged its
appetite for fresh acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio
after agreeing on Monday to acquire cancer drug maker Ariad
Pharmaceuticals in a $5.20 billion deal.
** American Apparel LLC's made-in-the U.S.
heritage is uncertain, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan
Activewear Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire the
edgy fashion retailer for about $88 million in cash.
** Yahoo Inc said Monday that it would rename
itself Altaba Inc and Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer
would step down from the board after the closing of its deal
with Verizon Communications Inc.
** Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no
longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer
Partners, a source familiar with the matter
confirmed.
** Brazilian food processor BRF SA and Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy the operations of Turkish
poultry producer Banvit in a joint venture, BRF said
in a securities filing.
** Indian online real estate services providers
PropTiger.com and Housing.com will merge to create what the
companies said would be the biggest player in the segment,
accelerating a consolidation in the sector.
** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N is in talks with
private equity firm Blackstone Group LP BX.N and others about a
potential deal to sell a part or all of the company, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI is expected to
agree this week to buy three small lenders that have been
rescued from bankruptcy and have failed to attract rival bids,
two sources close to the matter said.
