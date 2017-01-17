Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Exxon, Biogen, Syngenta, SkyBridge Capital, Saudi Telecom
and Abellio; Updates Lufthansa)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4
billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc,
creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it
increased an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
** Exxon Mobil Corp said it will pay up to $6.6
billion to double its holdings in the Permian Basin of west
Texas and New Mexico, the largest oil field in the United
States.
** Germany's Lufthansa is not in talks about
Etihad Airways taking a stake in the German airline, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, denying an Italian
newspaper report that said it was.
** Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest
shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings (GCR),
the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the
pan-African ratings agency's services.
** Biogen Inc said it would pay Forward Pharma A/S
$1.25 billion to license the Danish company's patents
covering multiple sclerosis drugs, providing Biogen an insurance
policy on future sales of Tecfidera, its blockbuster oral
treatment for the disease.
** German nursing home operator Vitanas has been put up for
sale by its family owners who want to focus on new healthcare
ventures, sources close to the deal said.
** Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group
being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, does not
expect antitrust regulators to force the Chinese merger partner
to put its crop chemicals subsidiary Adama up for sale,
Syngenta's chief executive said.
** Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by
Canada's Power Financial Corp, has invested an
undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's
president said in an interview on Monday.
** Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda),
operator of some of the world's biggest palm oil plantations,
may sell shares in publicly listed firms and some hotels in
London in a review of investments to raise funds, its chairman
said.
** SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund investment firm founded
by Anthony Scaramucci, will sell a majority of itself to RON
Transatlantic EG and HNA Capital, the company said on Tuesday,
four days after Scaramucci took a position in President-elect
Donald Trump's administration.
** Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said it had completed
procedures for the purchase of the remaining stake in Sale
Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($106
million).
** Dutch state-owned public transport firm Abellio has sold
a 40 percent stake in its UK train operator in eastern England
to Mitsui & Co, making the Japanese company the latest
foreign firm to invest in Britain's rail network.
