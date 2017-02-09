Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KKR, Mubadala Development, Onexim, L'Oreal, Fidelity & Guaranty Life, Tata Steel UK, Ovo Energy, Group Five and Zurich Insurance)

Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** A federal judge ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.

** Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK, regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.

** Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks to buy a minority stake in Invepar SA and inject fresh capital into the Brazilian infrastructure company to kick-start projects and reduce debt, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters.

** L'Oreal raised the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.

** In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept other offers.

** Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.

** Ovo Energy, one of Britain's fast-growing independent energy suppliers, said it has bought U.S. smart grid startup VCharge, its first acquisition since it was set up in 2009.

** South African construction firm Group Five will buy a further 10 percent stake in Hungarian road concession company Mecsek for 125.16 million rand ($9 million), it said on Thursday, seeking to source and participate in further global concessions.

** Zurich Insurance does not consider Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali as an interesting target, a spokesperson for the Swiss group said on Thursday.

** The overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) should not be merged with its parent company, ONGC's chairman said, a week after the government proposed setting up an integrated oil company to better compete with global majors.

** Toshiba Corp has received bids ranging from 200 billion yen to as much as 400 billion yen ($1.8 billion-3.6 billion) for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business, a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters.

** Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia said it is seeking to buy company Comptel for 347 million euros ($370 million), as mobile operators increasingly rely on software to make their networks more intelligent.

** British insurer Aviva announced the sale of a 50 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to a unit of French bank Societe Generale for about 425 million pounds ($531.42 million).

** French oil company Total said it is on the hunt to buy assets from struggling rivals, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit thanks to cost cuts, and raising its dividend.

** Italian investment house Mediobanca is sticking to its plans to sell down its stake in the country's biggest insurer, Generali, the subject of fierce takeover speculation.

** The controlling shareholder in Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has sold a 4.5 percent stake in the company, raising 14.9 billion roubles ($252 million) in the Moscow share market's third offering so far this year.

** British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic food-packaging products, for up to $640 million to expand outside Europe.

** Kumba Iron Ore said it is selling its Thabazimbi mine to the mine's sole customer, ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA), for a nominal sum.

** Creditors to French vehicle leasing firm Fraikin are hiring debt restructuring advisers after fellow leasing group Petit Forestier announced last month that it is no longer able to acquire the company, sources close to the situation said.

** A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.

** State-owned Indian Oil Corp would like to merge its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp with itself as part of a government plan to integrate state oil firms to create a national oil behemoth, its chairman said.

** Spain's Telefonica is in talks with private equity firms KKR, CVC and Ardian as well as sovereign fund GIC about the sale of a 49 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, four sources said. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)