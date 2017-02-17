Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Cloetta AB, Kraft Heinz Co, HNA Group, Ontario Teachers'
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali
said it had bought 510 million shares in Intesa Sanpaolo
equal to a 3.04 percent stake, effectively blocking the
lender from acquiring a large stake in itself.
** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) is looking
to sell minority stakes in Britain's Bristol and Birmingham
airports, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish confectionary firm Cloetta AB said it
had agreed to buy rival Candyking for 325 million crowns ($37
million) plus a possible maximum 225 million additionally in a
deal it said would strengthen its position within the pick & mix
candy segment.
** U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise
$143 billion offer for Unilever in a bid to build a
global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected by
the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
** China's HNA Group has taken a stake of just
over 3 percent in Deutsche Bank and it could buy
further shares in the German lender.
** Allianz played down talk of it making a major
acquisition any time soon as its chief executive Oliver Baete
said on Friday the German insurer could grow without deals.
** German generic drugs company Stada has
received a new takeover approach which values it at 3.6 billion
euros ($3.8 billion), raising the stakes in a three-way bidding
war and pushing its shares to a new record.
** Talks between Italy's Mediaset and rival Sky
for the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit
Premium are at an advanced stage, Italian daily il Sole 24 Ore
reported, without citing sources.
** German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and
Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to
cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint
statement.
** Toshiba Corp said it would buy 3 percent of U.S.
nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from
Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
** Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told
the British government they would seek to build on the strengths
of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its
parent company, Opel.
** General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made
assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker
is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's
PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported,
citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.
** French industry minister Christophe Sirugue said he would
meet Italy's Fincantieri in a week's time to discuss
its bid for STX France, but added France was still against
Fincantieri gaining dominance in the governance of STX France.
** Australian jobs website Seek Ltd said it is in
talks to buy billionaire casino boss James Packer's stake in a
Chinese subsidiary, in a deal which would further reduce
Packer's investment exposure to China.
** Canadian energy infrastructure group Enbridge Inc
has bought a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 1.8 billion
euro ($1.9 billion) North Sea offshore park Hohe See, EnBW said.
** Dongfeng Motor Corp and China FAW Group Corp
said they would build a joint innovation centre, a
move that brings China's two oldest automakers together after
they swapped top executives in 2015.
** Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has
doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could
soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the
proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.
** U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would
terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to
German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG, citing
security concerns raised by the U.S. government.
** A proposed joint venture between state-owned Steel
Authority of India Ltd and ArcelorMittal SA
to build an $897 million automotive steel plant in India has hit
an impasse, with the two disagreeing on key terms, officials
said.
** Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of
Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have
reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale
proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit
bankruptcy.
** Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co
said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing
to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors.
