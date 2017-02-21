Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Yahoo, Tronox, FelCor Lodging, Bristol-Myers Squibb,
Safaricom, Maersk)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
** Kraft Heinz Co's rapid retreat from its surprise
$143 billion bid for Unilever in the face of
stiff resistance knocked the Anglo-Dutch company's shares on
Monday as investors assessed the impact of the failed approach.
Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever
is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson
Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights
the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.
** Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is prepared to give
up control of Sprint Corp to Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the
two U.S. wireless carriers, Reuters reported on Friday.
** South Africa's Steinhoff and grocery retailer
Shoprite called off a deal on Monday to create an
African shopping giant, preventing leading investor Christo
Wiese from bringing more of his retail assets under one roof.
** Vale SA plans to become a company
with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in
a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights
for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
** Energy Future Holdings Corp , which
owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval
on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired
by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18
billion.
** A consortium led by Russian oil major Rosneft
plans to finally complete its $12.9 billion acquisition of
India's Essar Oil next month, two Russian sources
close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1
trillion yen ($8.8 billion) by selling most of its flash memory
chip business, seeking to create a buffer for any fresh
financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy Yahoo
Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its
original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber
attacks at the internet company.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and
Resona Holdings Inc are in talks to merge some of their
units, sources said on Monday, in what would be the latest in a
slow but steady wave of consolidation in Japan's regional
banking industry.
** China's Sinochem is exploring the sale of its 40 percent
stake in Brazil's Peregrino offshore oilfield, four people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, a deal that could see the
state-owned conglomerate walk away from what was once touted as
a key overseas asset because of historically low oil prices. The
oil and chemicals firm agreed to buy the stake from Norway's
Statoil for $3.07 billion in 2010.
** Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and
Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based
DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow
Jones reported on Friday, citing sources.
** PSA Group has pledged to respect existing Opel
and Vauxhall job guarantees if it buys the European arm of
General Motors, though some analysts say thousands of
jobs are eventually likely to go for the deal to work.
The chief executive of PSA Group will meet British
Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss his firm's planned
acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall operations, a
government spokesman said on Saturday.
** The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner
Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the
company from foreign investors. Court-appointed experts value
the company at 21.6 billion dirhams ($2.1 billion).
** Restaurant Brands International Inc, owner of
the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said it would
acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in
cash.
** Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co is
expected to bid as early as this week for a strategic
partnership with struggling Malaysian car maker Proton Holdings
Bhd, two people familiar with the bidding process told Reuters
on Monday.
** Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a
business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used
in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
** Spain's Telefonica said it had agreed to sell up
to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to
private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35
billion).
** Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality
Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc
in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.
** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda's proposed $1 billion
purchase of Hollywood's Dick Clark Productions Inc is under
pressure but is not yet over, sources told Reuters on Tuesaday,
amid high U.S.-China tensions and tight scrutiny by Beijing on
outbound deals.
** Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas is aiming
to sell a large minority stake in a prized upstream local gas
project for up to $1 billion as it seeks to raise cash and cut
development costs, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Telecommunications company Spark has asked a New
Zealand court to rule a 36-hour pause must take place before Sky
Network Television can buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit
VOD.L if the competition regulator approves the deal.
** Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp
said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT
Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of
about $950 million.
** Norwegian biotech newcomer Nordic Nanovector,
which seeks ways to treat blood-related cancers, says other
companies are showing intrest in buying the firm.
** A consortium led by Belgian publisher Mediahuis has
raised its offer for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG),
matching a rival 273 million euro ($290 million) bid by Dutch
billionaire John de Mol, sending TMG shares up as much as 5
percent.
** Havells India Ltd, a leading maker of lights
and fans, has agreed to buy a unit of Lloyd Electric and
Engineering Ltd that sells air conditioners and
televisions in a 15.5 billion-rupee deal ($231.14 million), the
companies said on Sunday.
** U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's
UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing
units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said on Monday.
** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it appointed three
directors to its board in a deal with JANA Partners LLC, an
activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's
stock.
** A Kenyan lawmaker proposed breaking up Safaricom
, the country's biggest telecoms operator, because of
its role in providing mobile financial services.
** EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 27 whether
to clear world No. 1 shipping company Maersk Line's
bid for German rival Hamburg Sud, its first major deal for more
than a decade.
** Kineticor, a small privately held power producer, has
partnered with one of Canada's largest pension funds to buy a
half-finished oil sands power plant in northern Alberta that was
part of an abandoned Royal Dutch Shell project, the
company said on Friday.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)