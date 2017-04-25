Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Mobileye, Alawwal Bank, Hyland Software, Hypermarcas, Cenovus Energy, Safran, AdvancePierre, Verizon, Liberty House and Arconic; updates Christian Dior and Tyson Foods)

April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared food brands.

** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's offer of $95.63 per share. ** Nord Anglia Education Inc, a Hong Kong-based operator of international schools, said it would be taken private by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Baring Private Equity Asia in a deal that values the company at $4.3 billion, including debt. ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals said it is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies in a deal which Israeli media reported could fetch about $180 million. ** German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has stepped up its deal-making, agreeing to buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros) and the biosimilars arm of Germany's Merck KGaA. ** The chairman of Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel, Antony Burgmans, told shareholders at their annual meeting that the company is not yet ready to respond to a 26.9 billion takeover proposal by U.S. peer PPG Industries

** Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp repeated his opposition to a takeover of paint maker Akzo Nobel, saying he did not care that U.S. rival PPG Industries had raised its offer. ** Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich, one of the Austrian regional banks that together own most of Raiffeisen Bank International, has no interest in merging with RBI or selling its stake in it, its chief has said. ** A full merger of Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said. ** French billionaire Bernard Arnault will combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors. ** French media giant Vivendi will accelerate acquisitions in video games and advertising this year to allay investor concerns about its strategy, mixed results and poor share performance, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. ** ABB has sealed a collaboration agreement with International Business Machines Corp, the Swiss engineering company said, the latest step in its efforts to ramp up its presence in digital technology and the internet of things. ** Japan's Toshiba Corp will start taking bids for Landis+Gyr, its Swiss smart meter unit, as early as June, Kyodo news agency reported. ** HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd will buy out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport in order to help solve an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights, a Brazilian Cabinet minister said on Monday. ** T-Mobile US Inc is open to merger talks after a federal ban expires this week, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier said on Monday, as it reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth in the first quarter. ** Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd have expressed interest in a buyout of the controlling stake that two families have in Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. ** U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors disclosed on Monday it has taken a 6.8 percent stake in WS Atkins after the British engineering and construction consultancy firm agreed to be bought in a C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) deal. ** Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye said it forged an agreement with Nissan Motor Corp to create next generation maps to enable safe self-driving cars. ** Saudi lenders Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank have agreed to start talks about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion. ** Hyland Software Inc, a U.S. business software company owned by buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC, is nearing a deal to acquire the software division of printer maker Lexmark International Inc for nearly $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. ** Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian listed drugmaker, denied that it is engaged in talks for a merger or an acquisition, as speculation that major shareholders are exploring a sale of the company mounted in recent days. ** Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, is talking to an Israeli company that wants to buy a stake in state mining investment arm Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings, a source told Reuters. ** A Cenovus Energy Inc shareholder has asked a Canadian regulator to halt the company's recent C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of some ConocoPhillips assets, saying the new stock issued to help fund the deal has diluted the value of Cenovus shares. ** Engine maker Safran reported higher first-quarter revenue, helped by aerospace services, and said it would close the sale of its security and identity businesses before the end of June. ** Verizon Communications Inc has made an offer for Straight Path Communications Inc, topping an earlier bid from AT&T Inc, in a move that starts a bidding war for a company holding spectrum used in 5G technology, according to a source familiar with the matter. ** British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America. ** Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)