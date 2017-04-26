Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vopak, CEZ, Volkswagen, Henderson Global, Merchants Bancshares, EDP, Abertis; Updates CPPIB)

April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in India's financial services, telecoms and logistics sectors to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB's Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said. ** Penta Investments, the biggest shareholder in Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group, does not plan to change the price of 98.69 crowns ($4.00) a share it has offered minority shareholders in a buyout. ** U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit. ** EDF Energies Nouvelles is looking to "repower" old wind parks and get into the German market through its planned 320 million euro ($350 million) acquisition of French wind developer Futuren,, EDF EN chief Antoine Cahuzac said on Tuesday. ** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company has agreed to sell its Tajik operations to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, taking a step closer to withdrawing from its troubled Central Asian business. ** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP launched a sell down of up to $446 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction. ** Finnish utility Fortum will almost double its tally of retail electricity customers in the Nordics as part of a 240 million euro ($262 million) investment involving Norwegian power group Hafslund. ** Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9 percent in early trading after it agreed to start talks with Saudi British Bank 1060.SE (SABB) about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion. ** Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said, after the computer peripherals maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts. ** Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself. ** Bankers are lining up to around 570 million euros ($620.79 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast as the auction process progresses to the final round, banking sources said on Wednesday. ** Volkswagen is considering a possible sale of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati as Europe's largest carmaker streamlines operations to help fund a strategic overhaul following its emissions scandal, two people familiar with the matter said. ** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis reported rising earnings and said it had received no concrete offer from Italian rival Atlantia after the companies held preliminary talks on a possible takeover. ** The board of directors of Portugal's wind energy producer EDP Renovaveis said it considers an offer by its parent company EDP to buy out minority shareholders at 6.8 euros a share as adequate, despite complaints by some stockholders. ** The Federal Reserve said it had approved Merchants Bancshares Inc to be acquired by Community Bank System after deciding the tie-up would not harm competition. ** Shareholders of British asset manager Henderson Global Investors backed its $6 billion merger with U.S. fund firm Janus Capital, after Janus shareholders approved the deal earlier this week. ** European ride service Gett has bought U.S. rival Juno for $200 million in a deal that further consolidated the ride-hailing industry and that some said short-changed Juno drivers. ** Czech energy group Czech Coal has told rival electricity producer CEZ it will walk away from a deal to buy the 1,000 megawatt Pocerady power plant unless CEZ approves the transaction by the end of this month, a Czech Coal unit said in a letter to CEZ seen by Reuters. ** Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak and tanker operator Exmar said that they had decided not to pursue the acquisition by Vopak of Exmar's participation in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) assets. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)