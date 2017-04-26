Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vopak, CEZ, Volkswagen, Henderson Global, Merchants
Bancshares, EDP, Abertis; Updates CPPIB)
April 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for
its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman
said.
** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker
operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to
reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will
forge the world's largest tanker company.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's
largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in
India's financial services, telecoms and logistics sectors to
expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB's Asia Pacific
head Suyi Kim said.
** Penta Investments, the biggest shareholder in Czech betting
company Fortuna Entertainment Group, does not plan to
change the price of 98.69 crowns ($4.00) a share it has offered
minority shareholders in a buyout.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy
Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution
unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3
billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.
** EDF Energies Nouvelles is looking to "repower" old wind
parks and get into the German market through its planned 320
million euro ($350 million) acquisition of French wind developer
Futuren,, EDF EN chief Antoine Cahuzac said on
Tuesday.
** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company has agreed
to sell its Tajik operations to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic
Development, taking a step closer to withdrawing from its
troubled Central Asian business.
** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
launched a sell down of up to $446 million in railway firm Seibu
Holdings, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term
sheet of the transaction.
** Finnish utility Fortum will almost double its
tally of retail electricity customers in the Nordics as part of
a 240 million euro ($262 million) investment involving Norwegian
power group Hafslund.
** Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9
percent in early trading after it agreed to start talks with
Saudi British Bank 1060.SE (SABB) about a merger that could
create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly
$80 billion.
** Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate
growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief
Executive Bracken Darrell said, after the computer peripherals
maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.
** Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was
exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the
company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel
and accessories maker to sell itself.
** Bankers are lining up to around 570 million euros ($620.79
million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of Danish
packaging group Faerch Plast as the auction process progresses
to the final round, banking sources said on Wednesday.
** Volkswagen is considering a possible sale of
Italian motorcycle maker Ducati as Europe's largest carmaker
streamlines operations to help fund a strategic overhaul
following its emissions scandal, two people familiar with the
matter said.
** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis reported
rising earnings and said it had received no concrete offer from
Italian rival Atlantia after the companies held
preliminary talks on a possible takeover.
** The board of directors of Portugal's wind energy producer
EDP Renovaveis said it considers an offer by its parent company
EDP to buy out minority shareholders at 6.8 euros a share as
adequate, despite complaints by some stockholders.
** The Federal Reserve said it had approved Merchants
Bancshares Inc to be acquired by Community Bank System
after deciding the tie-up would not harm competition.
** Shareholders of British asset manager Henderson Global
Investors backed its $6 billion merger with U.S. fund
firm Janus Capital, after Janus shareholders approved
the deal earlier this week.
** European ride service Gett has bought U.S. rival Juno for
$200 million in a deal that further consolidated the
ride-hailing industry and that some said short-changed Juno
drivers.
** Czech energy group Czech Coal has told rival electricity
producer CEZ it will walk away from a deal to buy the
1,000 megawatt Pocerady power plant unless CEZ approves the
transaction by the end of this month, a Czech Coal unit said in
a letter to CEZ seen by Reuters.
** Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak and
tanker operator Exmar said that they had decided not
to pursue the acquisition by Vopak of Exmar's participation in
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) assets.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)