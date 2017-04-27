Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds BHP Billiton, CEZ, Suncor Energy and Party City Holdco;
Updates Sanpaolo)
April 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Italian toll-road operator Atlantia has tapped
banks to finance an upcoming cash-and-share bid for Spanish
rival Abertis, sources told Reuters, as it seeks to
create an industry giant with a market value of more than 35
billion euros ($38 billion).
** Bankers are working on debt financings of around 1.1
billion euros to back a potential sale of French nursing home
company DomusVi, banking sources said.
** Austrian energy and petrol station group OMV is
to buy a 40-percent stake in Smatrics, a company that provides
charging points for electric cars, owned by hydropower firm
Verbund and Germany's Siemens, the Austrian
companies said.
** John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its
legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings
from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth
offer for the company this week.
** Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances
such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy Canadian
startup OutsideIQ for C$30 million ($22.17 million), according
to a person familiar with the agreement.
** RWE is not planning to sell additional shares
in its Innogy IGY.DE unit at the moment, its chief executive
said, dashing expectations for a large deal that were fuelled by
a media report last month.
** Hungarian businessman Tamas Szemerey plans to boost his
stake in MKB Bank and is looking at more acquisitions in the
sector after taking a 20.2 percent indirect stake in MKB, he
told newspaper Magyar Idok.
** Assicurazioni Generali does not consider as
strategic a 3 percent holding in Intesa Sanpaolo it
bought to fend off a potential stake-building by the Italian
bank, its chief executive said.
** The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem
Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of
Express Scripts Holding Co: a higher likelihood that
the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a
deal.
** German chemicals giant BASF said it would
continue to push for acquisitions to shore up its crop
protection business, after the antitrust-related sale of assets
from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont left
it empty-handed.
** Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato has not been
contacted about taking a stake in loss-making airline Alitalia
and at the moment has no interest in riding to its rescue, a
spokesman for the state-owned company said.
** Lufthansa said it was not interested in buying
Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers
this week ruled out a rescue plan.
** Alitalia moved closer to collapse when major shareholder
Intesa Sanpaolo said it had no plans to save the
airline, foreign rivals denied being interested in a possible
bid and the government ruled out a rescue for its problem child.
** Acquisition talks between Beijing Xinwei Technology Group
and Israeli satellite operator Space Communications
remain frozen, a senior Spacecom official was quoted as
saying.
** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said
its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30
percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao
Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said it had
bought an 18.5 percent stake in Swedish cable-tv firm Com Hem
as it presented its first-quarter report.
** Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent
of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on
Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some
voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion)
purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.
** Mexican telecoms company America Movil has
submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line
unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval
in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.
** Clariant AG is still scanning for small- or
mid-sized acquisitions but is not dependent on takeovers to meet
its mid-term targets for boosting profitability and return on
capital, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said.
** BHP Billiton, is advancing with the sale
of its small Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile as a number of
interested parties have emerged, although a final deal will
likely take some months, the mine's union said.
** Czech utility CEZ's supervisory board has put
off until May taking a decision on selling the 1,000 MW Pocerady
coal-fired power plant to rival energy group Czech Coal, putting
the sale in doubt after the buyer set an April deadline.
** Suncor Energy, Canada's largest energy producer,
is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in
northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the high-cost
region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said.
** Party City Holdco Inc, a U.S. retailer of party
supplies such as balloons and costumes, is exploring a sale
after being approached by a private equity firm about a
leveraged buyout, people familiar with the matter said.
** The Saudi Arabian government believes it can raise around
$200 billion in the next several years by selling stakes in
state enterprises ranging from hospitals to airports and grain
silos.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)