Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Toshiba, First Horizon National, TransCanada, UMW Oil &
Gas Corp Bhd, Sentio Healthcare Properties, Great Plains Energy,
ORIX Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Great Plains Energy Inc, the owner of regulated
power utility Kansas City Power & Light, and Westar Energy Inc
said they will hold talks aimed at revising their planned
$12.2 billion tie-up to address regulatory concerns.
** Japan's ORIX Corp will buy a 22.1 percent stake
in Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Technologies Inc
for $627 million from a group led by the FIMI private
equity fund, the companies said.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the
cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc
in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through
ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.
** Toshiba has turned down pre-emptive bids for its
Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping for a higher
price at auction, for which bankers have begun preparing debt
packages of around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter
said.
** First Horizon National Corp said it would buy
fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for
$2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S.
southeast market.
** TransCanada Corp, said it would sell its
remaining 49.3 percent interest in Iroquois Gas Transmission
System LP and an 11.8 percent stake in Portland Natural Gas
Transmission System (PNGTS) for $765 million.
** Malaysian offshore drilling services firm UMW Oil & Gas
Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) scrapped plans to acquire offshore
support vessel provider Icon Offshore Bhd, citing
capital constraints and uncertainties in the industry.
** Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private
equity arm said it would buy healthcare real estate investment
trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc for $825
million.
** Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar said it was
committed to pulling out of mining and added it would make small
investments to improve its remaining mines in North America and
make them more attractive to a potential buyer.
** Belgium has sold a quarter of the stake it holds in
France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas for around 2
billion euros ($2.2 billion), a bookrunner for the deal said.
** French gene therapy start-up Vivet Therapeutics said it
had raised 37.5 million euros ($41 million) in an initial
financing round, with backing from the venture arms of Swiss
drugmakers Novartis and Roche.
** Middle-East focused DNO made an unexpected
return to the North Sea by announcing an acquisition of
privately-held oil firm Origo Exploration with 11 licenses off
Norway and Britain.
** Israel's Delek Group said it has boosted its
stake in Ithaca Energy, to 94.2 percent
following a tender offer that expired on Wednesday.
** Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of online
shopping giant Alibaba Group, is close to signing a
$3.5-billion syndicated loan to help finance its purchase of
U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International,
Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported.
** Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey
said that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after
Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed
last week to start talks on a possible merger.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in
Bengaluru)