Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Linde, Centaur Gaming LLC, Avantor, Sanofi, SBM Holdings;
Updates BHP Billiton Ltd, DX Group)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
** Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle has defended
his plan for a $70 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair
, telling a German newspaper it was a good deal for
workers and investors.
** Centaur Gaming LLC, a privately owned U.S. casino and
horse racing company, is exploring a sale that could value it at
more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** Avantor, owned by private equity firm New Mountain
Capital, will buy VWR Corp for about $4.38 billion,
creating a laboratory equipment giant supplying everything from
test tubes to microscopes to the healthcare and technology
industries.
** Sanofi has given up on the possibility of
selling its chemical unit Cepia, a spokeswoman with the French
drugmaker said.
** Mauritius' SBM Holdings is bidding to buy a
stake in Kenya's Chase Bank, SBM's chairman said, which will
give it greater presence in the East African economy after
acquiring Fidelity Bank last year.
** ChemChina has won more than enough support from
Syngenta AG shareholders to clinch its $43 billion
takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two
companies said.
** Elliott Advisors, the Akzo Nobel shareholder
that has been pushing for the company to enter takeover talks
with U.S. rival PPG Industries, said Akzo will lose up
to 6,400 jobs under the independence plan it has put forward as
an alternative.
** A second BHP Billiton Ltd, shareholder
has made a public push for changes at the world's largest miner,
with Sydney-based Tribeca Investment Partners pressing the
company to sell its U.S. shale assets and overhaul its board.
** Pearson, the global education company battling
a downturn in its biggest markets, said it would launch another
cost cutting drive and consider selling its U.S. school
publishing business in the latest attempt to restructure.
** Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3
million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian
packaging company IMA, the lender said.
** The sale of two Rio Tinto, coking coal
mines in Australia is attracting scores of interested buyers as
private equity and public companies compete for a foothold in
one of the year's hottest commodities, four sources familiar
with the matter said.
** The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved a request by
China's CEFC to raise its stake in Czech company J&T Finance
Group, CTK news agency reported.
** The biggest investor in UK mail delivery firm DX Group
, Gatemore Capital Management, ratcheted up its
opposition to a proposed reverse takeover of John Menzies'
distribution arm, saying it "grossly undervalued" the
firm.
** Saxo Bank co-founder Lars Seier Christensen has sold his
25.71 percent stake in the online trading platform provider to
Geely International Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co, the unlisted Danish firm said.
** Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp,
CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor
that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove
successful.
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)