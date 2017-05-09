Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds FamilyMart and Atlantia)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp
not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit,
rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and
threatening legal action.
** Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund that has been pushing
Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to enter takeover talks
with U.S. peer PPG Industries, said it had launched legal action
to try to oust Akzo chairman Antony Burgmans.
** Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they have signed a deal to
form a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with
Showa Shell.
** China Poly Group, a real estate developer, said it has
transferred its main energy unit to China Coal Group as required
by the state asset supervisor.
** FamilyMart UNY Holdings, Japan's second-largest
convenience store chain, is considering partnering on new
business with China's CITIC Ltd and Thailand's Charoen
Pokphand Group, its president told Reuters.
** Italian toll road group Atlantia could present a
takeover bid on Spanish rival Abertis within days, two
sources close to the matter said.
** Atlantia's possible cash and share bid for
Spanish rival Abertis is likely to be priced at between
16 and 17 euros per share, three sources close to the matter
said.
** Pandora Media Inc said late on Monday that KKR & Co
LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music
streaming service, while the company explores strategic
alternatives, including a sale.
** Verizon Communications Inc does not see an urgent
need to undertake a big strategic merger or acquisition, its
chief executive said on Monday, as some Wall Street analysts
have urged the wireless company to do.
** Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Monday a federal court had thrown out a
lawsuit seeking to block its divestment of distribution arm BR
Distribuidora.
** Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge
on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a
merger with rival Cigna Corp, which is seeking to end the
deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)