Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Anthem, Broadcom, PrivateBancorp, Vivendi, Nomad Foods,
Globalstar and Liverpool Victoria Friendly)
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Anthem Inc said it notified Cigna Corp
that the $54 billion merger deal was off after it lost a
Delaware business court ruling on Thursday and also said it
would not pay Cigna the $1.85 billion merger break-up fee.
** Chipmaker Broadcom secured EU antitrust approval
for its $5.5 billion bid for Brocade after pledging to
cooperate with competitors and to protect their confidential
data.
** PrivateBancorp shareholders voted to approve a
C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank
of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
** Vivendi has offered to sell a Telecom Italia
unit but may have to make more concessions to EU antitrust
regulators to gain control of the company after rivals
complained, a person familiar with the matter said.
** With sales in its core business growing after six years
of declines and 600 million euros ($655 million) at its
disposal, Nomad Foods is finally in a good position to
make acquisitions, its chief executive told Reuters.
** U.S. wireless spectrum holder Globalstar Inc is
working with financial advisers on a potential sale of the
company, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Singapore-headquartered Grab is open to further
acquisitions after buying an Indonesian online payments startup,
one of the co-founders of the Southeast Asia-focused ride
hailing service said.
** German internet service provider United Internet
plans to buy a majority stake in mobile operator
Drillisch in a staggered stock and cash deal which
will boost competition at the low end of the crowded German
telecoms market.
** Activist investor TCI Fund Management has called on the
board of French aerospace firm Safran to cancel a
takeover of Zodiac Aerospace immediately and instead
focus on fixing design problems with a new engine.
** Sprint and its controlling shareholder SoftBank
have started preliminary conversations to merge with
T-Mobile US, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** British insurer Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd
(LV=) said it had received approaches from several possible
buyers about a deal involving its general insurance division.
** Japan Post Holdings will buy Nomura Real Estate
Holdings to strengthen its presence in real estate
development, national broadcaster NHK reported.
** Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia
could announce a takeover of Spanish rival Abertis as
early as Friday night, two sources close to the matter said.
** Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested
in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy
grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO
Alberto De Paoli said.
** Buyout group Wendel has put German packaging
group Constantia Labels up for sale in a deal that could be
worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), as it seeks cash
for investments in a sister company, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures
is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing
that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), sources close to the matter said.
** British fund manager Neil Woodford said he had sold out
of pharma company GlaxoSmithKline after a "frustrating"
stint as an investor spanning more than 15 years.
** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy
Teck Resources Ltd's two-thirds stake in the Waneta
dam in British Columbia as well as any related transmission
assets for C$1.2 billion ($875 million) in cash.
** The head of German healthcare group Fresenius SE
said he would abstain from the takeover market for
now, after striking three deals worth billions of euros in total
since taking over less than a year ago.
** Improbable, a British tech simulation company dreamt up
at Cambridge University, has raised $502 million in a funding
round led by Japan's SoftBank, valuing it at over $1
billion and propelling it into the top ranks of the European
industry.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)