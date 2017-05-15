Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Vodafone; Adds Yum China, IndoSpace, DSM, UBS Group, ArcelorMittal, Advent International Corp)

May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Italy's Atlantia bid 16.3 billion euros ($18 billion) for Abertis to create the world's biggest toll road operator, but still needs the full backing of the Spanish firm's top shareholder if it is to succeed.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would buy Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry.

** Western Digital Corp has sought international arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.

** German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, has warned Bosnia's authorities it is ready to take legal action to protect its ownership rights if a government-owned stake in the Ljubija iron ore mine is sold to a rival bidder, the company said.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, which helped to support UBS as the financial crisis hit, plans to sell a stake of up to 2.4 percent in the Swiss bank.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's biggest public pension fund, said it would invest $500 million in a joint venture with Indian property developer IndoSpace.

** Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.

** Credit ratings agency Moody's Corp said it would buy Dutch financial information provider Bureau van Dijk for about $3.3 billion, to extend its risk data and analytical businesses.

** Unilever Plc plans to buy a range of personal and home care brands from Latin American company Quala.

** UK-based telecoms group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of its African interests with the transfer of a 35 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom to majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom.

** SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said.

** Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp, to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.

** As U.S. paintmaker PPG Industries considers whether to keep pursuing Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after being rebuffed three times, the fate of the Dulux owner is moving into uncharted territory.

(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)