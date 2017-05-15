Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Vodafone; Adds Yum China, IndoSpace, DSM, UBS Group,
ArcelorMittal, Advent International Corp)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Italy's Atlantia bid 16.3 billion euros ($18
billion) for Abertis to create the world's biggest toll
road operator, but still needs the full backing of the Spanish
firm's top shareholder if it is to succeed.
** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would buy
Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical
trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings
in production and services for the biopharma industry.
** Western Digital Corp has sought international
arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling
its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a
much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.
** German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has
not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai
Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel
producer, has warned Bosnia's authorities it is ready to take
legal action to protect its ownership rights if a
government-owned stake in the Ljubija iron ore mine is sold to a
rival bidder, the company said.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, which
helped to support UBS as the financial crisis hit,
plans to sell a stake of up to 2.4 percent in the Swiss bank.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the
country's biggest public pension fund, said it would invest $500
million in a joint venture with Indian property developer
IndoSpace.
** Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a
controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to
expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the
country.
** Credit ratings agency Moody's Corp said it would
buy Dutch financial information provider Bureau van Dijk for
about $3.3 billion, to extend its risk data and analytical
businesses.
** Unilever Plc plans to buy a range of personal
and home care brands from Latin American company Quala.
** UK-based telecoms group Vodafone moved to
consolidate two of its African interests with the transfer of a
35 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom to
majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom.
** SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British
engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it
faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian
construction and engineering group said.
** Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to
buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp, to expand
its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of
Canada.
** As U.S. paintmaker PPG Industries considers
whether to keep pursuing Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after
being rebuffed three times, the fate of the Dulux owner is
moving into uncharted territory.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)