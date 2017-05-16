Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Ningbo Jifeng, KKR, Bankia, TrailStone Group)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to
buy Cargill's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen
through, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Buyout group KKR has won the bidding for Dutch
car park operator Q-Park, a deal worth about 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion), sources close to the matter said.
** Several Spanish banks, including state-owned Bankia
, have shown interest in a potential merger with Banco
Popular, as its new management considers options for
how to cope with billions of euros in toxic assets.
** China's Ningbo Jifeng said it plans to hike
its stake in Germany's Grammer beyond 12.1 percent, as
it fights to marginalise the influence of Bosnia's Hastor
family.
** Germany's Merck KGaA is considering shifting
its chemicals, healthcare and biotech supplies operations into
separate subsidiaries next year to better manage its diversified
businesses.
** Italian coffee maker Lavazza is looking at possible
acquisitions to increase its turnover to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4
billion) over the next four years, CEO Antonio Baravalle said.
** Spain's Banco Popular said several groups had
shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it
is considering as its new management struggles to clean up
billions of euros in toxic assets.
** Spain's Euskaltel said it had made an offer of
around 700 million euros ($770 million), including debt, for
Zegona's Telecable, consolidating the Basque
telecommunication company's lead in northern Spain.
** North American budget hotel chain La Quinta Holdings Inc
is preparing to explore a sale of the company, hoping for
a high valuation as its seeks to spin off its real estate
assets, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Activist investor Elliott Management raised the pressure
for strategic changes at BHP,, calling for an
independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited,
which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09
global financial crisis, said it had cut its stake in the Swiss
bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's
strategy and business.
** Japan's government said it wanted Toshiba Corp
and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate,
expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two
that threatens to upend the sale of Toshiba's chip unit.
** Stada Arzneimittel AG, the German drug company
that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain
and Cinven, said it had not been notified of any rival offer in
the works.
** Petróleo Brasileiro SA will take bids for a
natural gas field in the Amazon bay as part of an ambitious
divestment plan, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said
in a securities filing.
** The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank
by rival Halyk Bank, may take
longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut
Shayakhmetova said.
** Investment firms TPG Group Holding Advisers Inc and
Dragoneer Investment Group LLC jointly reported an 8 percent
stake in Etsy Inc, the Brooklyn-based online retailer
of handmade goods, Etsy disclosed in filings on Monday.
** Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire
investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman
Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first
quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent
of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first
three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)