Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Paytm, Palladio Holding Group, PAI Partners, NextEra
Energy, A2A, Empark)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working
with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin
power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** Real estate group A. Silva & Silva has launched the sale
of Spanish car parking company Empark, which could be valued at
up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), people close to the matter
said.
** Texas regulators said they remained opposed to NextEra
Energy Inc's proposed $18 billion acquisition of Oncor,
the largest network of power lines in Texas, a deal regulators
have said was not in the public interest.
** Private equity fund PAI Partners has put its majority
stake in Belgian specialist lighting company ADB Safegate up for
sale and mandated Credit Suisse and Rothschild to find a buyer,
sources close to the matter said.
** Slovenia has sold state-owned car parts maker Cimos to
TCH, part of Italy's investment fund Palladio Holding Group,
state-owned bad bank Bank Asset Management Company (BAMC), which
coordinates privatisations, said.
** Japan's SoftBank Group has invested $1.4 billion
in the parent of India's Paytm, giving the digital payments
start-up a boost as it looks to expand its user base and
maintain its market lead in Asia's third-largest economy.
** Australia's oldest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd
on Thursday said it has received a takeover bid worth
as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion) from a second U.S.
private equity firm, sending its shares sharply higher.
** British laundry services group Berendsen
rejected on Thursday a revised, 2 billion pound ($2.6 billion)
offer by French peer Elis, saying it did not reflect
value being added by the UK firm's expansion and modernisation
plans.
** U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc
said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale
retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks
to sell more to construction contractors.
** Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to
participate or speak in a case against the company's boards
being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement
showed.
** John Beckwith, whose Pacific Investments Group has
launched a number of asset management firms since he co-founded
it in 1994, has taken a stake in emerging markets focused hedge
fund North of South Capital.
** UAE Exchange Group, owner of Travelex and other money
transfer businesses, aims to spend between $250 million and $300
million on acquisitions to build its global market share, its
chief executive said.
** Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo took on a deal
rival banks had turned down when it advised on the sale of a
stake in sanctioned Russian oil major Rosneft last
year, and by pulling off the sale it won favour from the
Kremlin.
** Mining and commodities trading group Glencore is
jumping into Mexico's recently opened energy sector, one of the
hottest investment tickets in the industry, by setting up a
retail station franchise and fuel supply deal with local group
Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500), it said on Thursday.
** South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings has sold 29
hotels to Hospitality Property Fund for a 3.6 billion
rand ($268 million) mix of cash and shares, the companies said
on Thursday.
** Czech utility CEZ's supervisory board decided
against the sale of the 1,000 MW Pocerady coal-fired power plant
to rival Czech Coal on Thursday, CTK news agency reported,
citing the board's chairman.
** Alitalia went on the auction block on
Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to
save the money-losing flag carrier.
** Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on
Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalize two
deals by mid-year.
** Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp
said on Thursday that stockholders including state-run
fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) planned to sell a
combined 16.5 percent of its shares.
** Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm
Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of
small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could
threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry
sources say.
** OneWeb, the U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp, has increased its merger proposal
for Intelsat SA by offering Intelsat's creditors a smaller
discount for their bonds than it had before.
