Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. private equity firm Sun Capital Partners has appointed Morgan Stanley to sell Aclara Technologies, a provider of smart meters to almost 800 utility customers, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Spain's biggest bank Santander or state-owned lender Bankia are most likely to step in to save troubled Banco Popular, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters, although a deal is still far from guaranteed.

** Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling a 6 percent stake in WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork supplier, in a deal that will raise up to $743 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

** RWE and Engie are studying a possible share swap that could create a Franco-German giant in power grids, renewables and energy services with a market value of about 50 billion euros ($55.8 billion).

** Mining group Pallinghurst Resources Ltd, the largest shareholder of precious stones miner Gemfields Plc , offered to buy out the remaining 52.91 percent it does not already own for about 111.9 million pounds ($145.2 million).

** U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital has put French crystal maker Baccarat up for sale and the best offer so far has come from a Chinese group, French daily L'Agefi said, citing several sources.

** Suitors including private equity firms KKR & Co LP , Bain Capital and U.S. chip maker Broadcom Ltd are lining up for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, sources familiar with matter said ahead of a deadline for second-round offers.

** French satellite operator Eutelsat has agreed to sell its 33.69 percent stake in Spanish business Hispasat to majority shareholder Abertis for 302 million euros ($336 million).

** Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

** Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.

** The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for British challenger bank Shawbrook Group said they had backing from investors holding 45.1 percent of its shares, and were extending the offer period.

** U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd.

** Australia's two biggest billboard companies called off a deal in which APN Outdoor Group Ltd would buy rival oOh!media Ltd for A$735 million ($544.9 million), after the antitrust regulator raised concerns.

** Japanese chemicals maker Daicel Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said they will invest 1 billion yen ($9 million) in each other's equity, deepening ties as both companies expand their global air bag businesses.