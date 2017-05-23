Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Bunge, Geely,BCL Group, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras,
Glencore)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chinese state-owned Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger
talks to create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm,
to be headed by Sinochem chief Ning Gaoning, four people with
knowledge of the negotiations said.
** BHP, has hired Barclays to
divest its U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets as the miner seeks
to fend off an attack by activist funds, two sources close to
the matter said.
** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property
owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels
($279 million), the company said.
** BCP, which is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange, said in a statement that Sagi agreed to buy a
controlling 44 percent stake, or about 2.9 million shares, for
345 shekels a share.
** France's Compagnie des Alpes said more
favorable economic and political conditions made it hopeful of
reaching a deal this year to sell a stake in the company to
Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential
investors.
** France cable maker Nexans is not the right
target for industry leader Prysmian which is scouting
for possible acquisitions, the chief executive of the Italian
group said.
** Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned
subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is
key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container
shipping line Hapag Lloyd, sources close to the matter
said.
** France's largest cooperative group InVivo said its Invivo
Wine division had signed an agreement to take over one of
Europe's largest wine trading houses, Netherlands-based Baarsma
Wine.
** PPG Industries remains interested in negotiating
a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel, even as the Dutch
rival paint maker resists its 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion)
takeover offer, PPG's top executive said.
** Buyout group EQT has emerged as the leading bidder for a
stake in Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of
artificial limbs, as talks with rival investor CVC continue,
people familiar with the matter said.
** German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion
raised 602.9 million euros ($677 million) by issuing 9.3 million
new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion acquisition of
Dematic in 2016.
** Chinese automaker Geely has agreed to buy
struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom
, sources said, beating out rival bidder PSA Group
.
** Bidding for BCL Group, which owns Botswana's largest
copper and nickel mine, has been reopened to other investors
after an exclusivity period granted to a suitor, Emirates
Investment House (EIH) lapsed without an offer.
** Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais
Elétricas Brasileiras SA is still seeking to sell
assets to cut debt despite concern that a political crisis could
spook potential buyers, its chief executive said.
** Glencore Plc said its agricultural unit has made
an informal approach to commodities trader Bunge Ltd
about a "possible consensual business combination," the company
said in a statement.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and John Benny in Bengaluru)