Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chinese state-owned Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger talks to create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm, to be headed by Sinochem chief Ning Gaoning, four people with knowledge of the negotiations said.

** BHP, has hired Barclays to divest its U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets as the miner seeks to fend off an attack by activist funds, two sources close to the matter said.

** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said.

** BCP, which is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said in a statement that Sagi agreed to buy a controlling 44 percent stake, or about 2.9 million shares, for 345 shekels a share.

** France's Compagnie des Alpes said more favorable economic and political conditions made it hopeful of reaching a deal this year to sell a stake in the company to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors.

** France cable maker Nexans is not the right target for industry leader Prysmian which is scouting for possible acquisitions, the chief executive of the Italian group said.

** Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd, sources close to the matter said.

** France's largest cooperative group InVivo said its Invivo Wine division had signed an agreement to take over one of Europe's largest wine trading houses, Netherlands-based Baarsma Wine.

** PPG Industries remains interested in negotiating a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel, even as the Dutch rival paint maker resists its 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer, PPG's top executive said.

** Buyout group EQT has emerged as the leading bidder for a stake in Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, as talks with rival investor CVC continue, people familiar with the matter said.

** German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion raised 602.9 million euros ($677 million) by issuing 9.3 million new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

** Chinese automaker Geely has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom , sources said, beating out rival bidder PSA Group .

** Bidding for BCL Group, which owns Botswana's largest copper and nickel mine, has been reopened to other investors after an exclusivity period granted to a suitor, Emirates Investment House (EIH) lapsed without an offer.

** Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA is still seeking to sell assets to cut debt despite concern that a political crisis could spook potential buyers, its chief executive said.

Glencore Plc said its agricultural unit has made an informal approach to commodities trader Bunge Ltd about a "possible consensual business combination," the company said in a statement.