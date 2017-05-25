Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Rayonier, Grupo Bimbo and Saudi Telecom; updates TFG)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and
refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint
venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
** Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of
Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports
from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit
parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.
** JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F
Investimentos, proposed paying a 4-billion reais ($1.22 billion)
fine as part of a leniency deal to settle Brazilian bribery and
corruption charges, but the offer was rejected, a representative
of the public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.
** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's
whiskey, said on Wednesday it was not for sale, following a
media report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands
had offered to buy the company.
** ChemChina has raised $20 billion mainly in perpetual
bonds to finance its purchase of Swiss seeds firm Syngenta
, with Bank of China becoming the single largest
investor providing half of that funding, according to a
regulatory filing.
** Shares of Bunge Ltd scaled to a 22-month peak on
Wednesday after merger overtures by Glencore Plc's
agriculture unit whetted investors' appetite for consolidation
in the commodities sector.
** A Chinese consortium is buying Ansell Ltd's
condom division, the world's no. 2 condom maker, for $600
million, betting on surging demand in China as sex becomes less
of a taboo subject and more emphasis is placed on public health
education.
** Aviva is to buy back up to 300 million pounds
($389.55 million) of its own shares, the insurer said.
** Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy
Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to
expand its business into packaging and forest products.
** South Africa's clothing and homeware retailer TFG
said it would buy menswear chain Retail Apparel Group
(RAG), part of its bid to expand in developed markets with a
deal that brings more than 400 shops in Australia.
** Saudi Telecom Co's new $500 million venture
capital fund expects to complete its first transaction by the
fourth quarter of this year, the fund's chief executive said at
its launch in Riyadh.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said it has
entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65
percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
** General Electric's joint venture to manufacture
gas turbines in Saudi Arabia will start production by the end of
the year, the chief executive of Dussur, its state-backed Saudi
partner, said.
** The founding family of Turkey's largest conglomerate, Koc
Holding, is selling shares worth nearly $480 million in the
firm, according to a statement filed to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
** Retail tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group Ltd is in
preliminary talks to take control of its troubled Australian
franchise partner for his Topshop brand, a representative for
the Australian firm said.
** Highly-valued security firm Tanium Inc is allowing its
co-founder, employees and some early investors to sell $100
million of stock to private equity and venture funds in a
secondary sale that eases internal pressure for a public
offering.
** Shenzhen Investment Ltd said it would sell four
property and hotel assets to China Evergrande Group
for 5.42 billion yuan ($788 million), walking away from projects
in third and fourth-tier cities to enhance its financial
position.
** The founding families of Turkey's two largest
conglomerates, Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, have agreed to
sell a combined $580 million in shares of their firms,
capitalizing on a global stock market rally that has pushed
Istanbul shares to record highs.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)