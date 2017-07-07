Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Intercontinental Exchange, ONGC Videsh, Elliott, Brookfield Asset Management; Updates Oncor, Whole Foods)

July 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon.com Inc told Whole Foods Market Inc it would not engage in a sale process for the U.S. grocer that involved other bidders, a regulatory filing showed, shedding new light on the $13.7 billion acquisition.

** Campbell Soup Co said it would buy organic broth and soup maker Pacific Foods for $700 million in cash, to cater to changing consumer tastes toward fresher and healthier foods.

** Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for $459.5 million.

** Kind LLC has hired investment banks to advise on a minority stake sale it hopes will value the maker of the eponymous snack bars at more than $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said it had entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets, including land, for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it agreed to pay $9 billion to buy the parent of Texas power transmission company Oncor Electric Delivery Co, stepping up its pursuit of steady profits from utilities and infrastructure deals.

** Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of the bankrupt parent of Texas power transmission company Oncor Electric Delivery Co, is exploring putting together a bid for the company that would challenge Warren Buffett's $9 billion all-cash deal, people familiar with the matter said.

** Sweden's AB Volvo said it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.

** French construction equipment maker Altrad Investment Authority said on Friday it agreed to buy UK oil services company Cape Plc for about 332.2 million pounds ($430.3 million) in cash.

** British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

** Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.

** An unnamed institutional investor launched a selldown worth about $260 million in China Vanke Co Ltd , China's second-largest property developer, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.-IFR

** Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it will sell energy trading software firm Trayport after losing an appeal of a decision by Britain's competition watchdog calling for the divestment to preserve competition in the utility derivatives trading industry.

** Commodity trader Cargill Inc completed the sale of its petroleum business to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on June 30, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

** Cash-hungry Venezuela has offered Indian oil firm ONGC Videsh an increased stake in an oil field, according to two sources close to the proposal, as the country seeks to shore up its bruised energy industry and strengthen ties with New Delhi.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has extended a formal bid for control of Renova Energia SA the Brazilian renewable energy company's entire controlling bloc, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)