Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** China Vanke said it will take part in the $11.6 billion acquisition of Asia's biggest warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) by a Chinese private equity consortium.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and John Malone's Liberty Media Corp are exploring an investment of between $10 billion and $20 billion in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, people familiar with the matter said.

** Private equity investment firm Carlyle is preparing a sale of one of Germany's top three nursing home operators, Alloheim, as it seeks to benefit from high valuations for healthcare assets, people close to the matter said.

** AT&T Inc will run its wireless and DirecTV satellite television businesses separately from Time Warner Inc's media assets following its $85.4 billion acquisition of the entertainment group, a source told Reuters.

** Two leading Canadian pension funds have agreed to sell their stakes in Britain's High Speed 1 (HS1) rail project to a consortium of funds including HICL Infrastructure and South Korea's National Pension Service.

** The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives' antitrust subcommittee has voiced concerns about Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc and is pushing for a hearing to look into the deal's potential impact on consumers.

** Netherlands-based Altice has agreed to buy Portuguese firm Media Capital, the owner of TVI television channel, and said it wanted to expand its business in Portugal where it already owns the largest telecom operator PT.

** Oaktree Capital Management LP, the largest shareholder of Tembec Inc, said it would vote against Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's $807 million acquisition of the Canadian forest products company.

** Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.

** Hong Kong investment firm ZZ Capital International agreed to buy U.S. index provider Alerian in a deal valued at up to $812 million, gaining a foothold in the growing market for U.S. energy industry investment products.

** H&E Equipment Services Inc said it would buy construction equipment rental chain Neff Corp for about $1.2 billion, including debt, doubling the number of its branches in the country.

** British mail delivery company DX Group said its chief executive and finance director will step down with immediate effect and it will separate its operations into courier and freight divisions.

** Sony Corp is in the final stages of talks to buy French music distribution and label services provider Believe Digital, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

** U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp (MCC) is nearing a deal to buy German packaging group Constantia Labels in a transaction worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), people close to the matter said.

** Australian infrastructure fund Whitehelm Capital has put Chilean natural gas distributor GasValpo up for sale, two people with knowledge of the process said this week, in the midst of a wider sell-off in the nation's energy distribution sector.

** Dominion Diamond Corp of Canada, the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with the Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

** Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

** Malaysian tourism and gambling conglomerate Genting Group said it had sold its 5.6 percent stake in Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd for A$235.2 million ($182 million).

** Japanese recruitment company Persol Holdings Co Ltd has made a A$778 million ($600 million) takeover bid for Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd , the target company said.

** Sears Canada Inc was granted court approval on Thursday to proceed with a sale process that would allow the retailer to consider a range of potential deals, according to court documents.

** Seven consumer advocacy groups wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask him to consider blocking AT&T's plan to buy Time Warner on the grounds that it will lead to higher prices and slow innovation in showing video online.

** Daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings scrapped a plan to merge following a legal challenge by U.S. antitrust enforcers.

** Jana Partners was granted regulatory clearance on Thursday for its purchase of shares in medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, in a sign that the hedge fund is set to build its stake and press for changes at the company.

** American Development Partners, a private equity and real estate firm, has agreed to invest $1 billion alongside American Family Care, the largest operator of urgent care centers in the United States, to expand its franchises, the company said on Thursday.