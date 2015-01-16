Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co
Ltd has agreed to acquire Europe's Groupe Du Louvre
for up to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from U.S.
investment firm Starwood Capital Group, as Chinese hoteliers
expand their global footprint.
** Depomed Inc said on Thursday that it had agreed
to pay $1.05 billion to acquire the U.S. rights to Johnson &
Johnson's Nucynta opioid pain drug franchise, giving the
smaller company a new flagship product expected to significantly
add to revenue and earnings.
** Target Corp's abrupt decision to withdraw from
Canada is troubling news for many mall owners, as the most
obvious potential buyer of property assets - Wal-Mart -
is expected to cherry-pick from Target's 133 locations.
** Allergan Inc Chief Executive David Pyott is close
to joining the board of directors of Actavis Plc, which
reached a deal to buy the Botox maker for $66 billion in
November, three people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** RadioShack Corp, expected to file for bankruptcy
next month, is in talks to sell leases on some of its stores to
telecoms operator Sprint Corp, Bloomberg said, citing a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
** Indonesian state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam expects
to finalize deals to acquire two firms in the first half of this
year, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Joko Pramono.
The firm will acquire a 95 percent stake in a mining services
company and expects to announce the acquisition in the first
quarter. Bukit Asam will also buy 20-30 percent shares in
Australia's Ignite Energy Resources Ltd.
** South Africa's Foschini Group said on Friday
that it had bought the holding company of British retailer Phase
Eight for 238 million pounds ($361 million), a deal that gives
it access to European markets.
** Africa-focused investment firm Helios will sell half its
stake in Kenyan lender Equity Bank, or 12.22 percent
of the bank's shares, to Norway's Norfininvest AS, the lender
said on Friday. The transaction, which requires regulatory
approvals, will involve the sale of 452.9 million shares at an
undisclosed price.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Friday
that it had agreed to buy privately held Trophos to gain access
to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating genetic
neuromuscular disease. Trophos' shareholders will receive an
upfront payment of 120 million euros ($140 million), plus
further payments based on certain predetermined milestones worth
up to 350 million euros ($407 million).
** Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk said
it planned to sell down its controlling stake in
Singapore-listed food processing firm China Minzhong Food Corp
Ltd for S$416.4 million ($314.5 million).
** Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month,
the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatization
program said on Thursday.
** Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the
acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca
Antonveneta, which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, UBI's chief executive said on Friday.
** German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd
will focus on integration of Vapores, the Chilean firm
with which it is merging, and a return to profit before pressing
ahead with a stock market flotation, its chief executive said.
($1 = 0.86 euros)
($1 = 1.32 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)