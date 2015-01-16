Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd has agreed to acquire Europe's Groupe Du Louvre for up to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group, as Chinese hoteliers expand their global footprint.

** Depomed Inc said on Thursday that it had agreed to pay $1.05 billion to acquire the U.S. rights to Johnson & Johnson's Nucynta opioid pain drug franchise, giving the smaller company a new flagship product expected to significantly add to revenue and earnings.

** Target Corp's abrupt decision to withdraw from Canada is troubling news for many mall owners, as the most obvious potential buyer of property assets - Wal-Mart - is expected to cherry-pick from Target's 133 locations.

** Allergan Inc Chief Executive David Pyott is close to joining the board of directors of Actavis Plc, which reached a deal to buy the Botox maker for $66 billion in November, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** RadioShack Corp, expected to file for bankruptcy next month, is in talks to sell leases on some of its stores to telecoms operator Sprint Corp, Bloomberg said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Indonesian state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam expects to finalize deals to acquire two firms in the first half of this year, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Joko Pramono. The firm will acquire a 95 percent stake in a mining services company and expects to announce the acquisition in the first quarter. Bukit Asam will also buy 20-30 percent shares in Australia's Ignite Energy Resources Ltd.

** South Africa's Foschini Group said on Friday that it had bought the holding company of British retailer Phase Eight for 238 million pounds ($361 million), a deal that gives it access to European markets.

** Africa-focused investment firm Helios will sell half its stake in Kenyan lender Equity Bank, or 12.22 percent of the bank's shares, to Norway's Norfininvest AS, the lender said on Friday. The transaction, which requires regulatory approvals, will involve the sale of 452.9 million shares at an undisclosed price.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Friday that it had agreed to buy privately held Trophos to gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease. Trophos' shareholders will receive an upfront payment of 120 million euros ($140 million), plus further payments based on certain predetermined milestones worth up to 350 million euros ($407 million).

** Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk said it planned to sell down its controlling stake in Singapore-listed food processing firm China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd for S$416.4 million ($314.5 million).

** Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month, the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatization program said on Thursday.

** Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca Antonveneta, which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI's chief executive said on Friday.

** German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd will focus on integration of Vapores, the Chilean firm with which it is merging, and a return to profit before pressing ahead with a stock market flotation, its chief executive said. ($1 = 0.86 euros) ($1 = 1.32 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)