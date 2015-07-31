Healthcare deals lift July to 7th busiest M&A month on record

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, July 31 A surge of takeover activity involving healthcare, financial and retail companies lifted the value of deals in July over $430 billion, making it the seventh-busiest mergers and acquisition month on record, Thomson Reuters data showed.
A total of $436.4 billion worth of deals had been concluded as of July 30, including 14 bumper deals worth over $5 billion apiece, according to the data. That included Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical's $40.5 billion acquisition of U.S. company Allergan's generic drugs business.
Although the tally marks a slowdown from June's all-time monthly high of $546.8 billion, it represents a near 50 percent rise on July 2014 and the second-busiest July since records began in 1980.
Goldman Sachs was the busiest investment bank in July, by value of transactions, advising on deals worth $148.8 billion. It worked on 35 deals, including five of the month's top 10, according to Thomson Reuters.
JPMorgan - in second place - advised on 30 deals with a value of $116.1 billion, and third-ranked Morgan Stanley worked on 33 deals worth $95.9 billion, the data showed.
Global M&A activity has hit $2.64 trillion so far this year, up 41 percent from the same stage last year, led by a 66 percent surge in the United States, a 74 percent jump in China and a more than doubling in deals in Britain.
Energy and healthcare M&A activity has led the way this year. There have been 1,557 deals in energy and power worth $407 billion this year, up 67 percent on a year ago, and 1,577 healthcare industry deals worth $395 billion, up 77 percent. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pravin Char)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.