Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Sept 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:

** Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said on Thursday that stakeholders of Sumitomo will get 0.735 Nippon Steel shares for each Sumitomo share in their planned merger to create the world's No.2 steelmaker, largely in line with expectations.

** South Korean trading company Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday that it was in discussions to purchase independent U.S. oil company Parallel Petroleum, which is owned by private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC .

** Plane maker Airbus , is close to buying a majority stake in one of its German suppliers that is facing a liquidity squeeze, daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing Airbus.

** Barbican Insurance launched an offer for takeover target Omega Insurance , looking to beat off rival approaches, as smaller insurers face pressure to consolidate due to losses and mounting regulatory costs.

** Poland's main equity exchange, the Warsaw bourse , is in exclusive talks with the treasury ministry to buy an 80 percent stake in its energy-trading rival PolPX, Puls Biznesu daily reported on Thursday.

** Private equity firm Permira said its funds had agreed to buy a stake of up to 61 percent in Israel's Netafim Ltd, a provider of irrigation systems. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)