Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Tesco, Ranieri Real Estate Partners)

Sept 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** The world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Transatlantic Holdings Inc said on Monday it had entered into deal talks with an undisclosed third party, adding a fresh twist in a long takeover saga.

** National Grid , Britain's biggest energy distributor, said it will sell its Seneca-Upshur Petroleum unit to PDC Mountaineer for $152.5 million in cash.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) authorized its share repurchase plan, offering to buy its class A and B shares at prices no higher than a 10 percent premium. The company plans to use cash in hand to fund the program.

** Zimbabwe has rejected Standard Chartered's ownership plan for its Zimbabwean unit because it falls below the required 51 percent local stake, state media reported on Monday.

** Detour Gold said it agreed to acquire rival exploration company Trade Winds Ventures for C$84 million, in a move aimed at consolidating its land holdings around its Detour Lake gold project in northern Ontario.

** France's Thales SA said it would acquire the remainder of Brazilian electronic engineering company Omnisys, a majority of which it has held since 2005.

** U.S. coal miner Consol Energy Inc said it will sell part of its royalty interest in some of Antero Resources Appalachian Corp's Marcellus Shale assets to the natural gas producer for about $193 million in cash.

** Daimler Trucks (DAIGn.DE), the world's largest commercial vehicle maker, will tap into a Chinese truck market expected to grow by a quarter this decade after receiving approval by regulators to form a joint venture.

** Alere Inc , the U.S. medical diagnostics firm involved in a 460-pence hostile takeover for Axis-Shield , lowered its acceptance threshold, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

** Intact Financial Corp said it will sell AXA Canada's life insurance business to SSQ Life Insurance Company Inc for $300 million, and use the proceeds to cut debt.

** Coca-Cola Co plans to invest close to $3 billion in Russia over the next five years as part of its strategy to build its presence in big and fast-growing emerging markets, CEO Muhtar Kent told Reuters Insider television.

** Nisshinbo Holdings Inc , a Japanese maker of cotton spinners, said it would buy all the shares in TMD Friction Group, a Luxembourg-based brake maker, for 440 million euros ($595 million).

** Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier NV is bolstering its financial data offer by buying U.S. company Accuity for 343 million pounds ($530 million) to combine with its Bankers' Almanac and LexisNexis Risk Solutions assets.

** AXA , Europe's second-largest insurer, said it had finalised the sale of its Canadian operations, generating an exceptional capital gain of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

** Wipro Ltd , India's No.3 software services exporter, is considering selling data centres and other computer hardware assets of its U.S. unit Infocrossing, the Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting unnamed officials and bankers familiar with the talks.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will acquire the 50 percent interest held by Kowa Co in Teva's Japanese joint venture for $150 million, the world's largest generic drugmaker said on Monday.

** Blackstone Group LP is selling its stake in Shanghai's Channel 1 shopping mall to Hong Kong's New World Development Co for 1.46 billion yuan ($229 million), marking its first exit from a real estate investment in China, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Ranieri Real Estate Partners and funds affiliated with billionaire investor Wilbur Ross' WL Ross & Co, said they agreed to acquire Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage (DBBM), a unit of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), on undisclosed terms. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)