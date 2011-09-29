Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Maple Group, Sumitomo Mitsui, Nationwide Mutual Insurance
Co, KGHM, British Airways, Chicago Board Options Exchange)
Sept 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial
institutions, said on Thursday it extended a hostile C$3.8
billion ($3.65 billion) takeover bid for TMX Group ,
Canada's largest stock market operator.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group , intends to acquire Promise Co
and pump in over 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) into the
consumer finance firm, the Nikkei business daily reported.
** Swedish Automobile , owner of cash-strapped car
maker Saab, said it would sell its Spyker niche luxury sportscar
business to U.S. private equity firm North Street Capital, led
by racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli, for about 32 million
euros.
** New British bank venture NBNK has submitted a
second-round bid for some 630 Lloyds bank branches,
NBNK confirmed on Thursday, which sources with knowledge of the
matter said could be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).
** European insurers Allianz and AXA SA
are among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's
sale of its general insurance business, which could fetch more
than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Bahrain Telecommunications and Kingdom Holding
have pulled out of a deal to buy a quarter of Saudi
telco firm Zain Saudi for $950 million, saying
proposed terms could not be met.
** Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co said it will
acquire Harleysville Group for $760 million to expand
its reach in commercial insurance lines of business and add
capacity on the U.S. East Coast.
** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl and Japan's Itochu
Corp advanced to the next round of bidding for
Indonesian chemical firm Sulfindo Adiusaha in a deal worth up to
$700 million, sources with direct knowledge said.
** Indian state-run utility GAIL India said it
had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of Carrizo Oil & Gas
Inc's shale gas assets in the United States and would
invest a total of $300 million over the next five years.
** KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper miner, agreed on
Thursday to sell phone operator Dialog to its larger rival Netia
for 944 million zlotys ($292.2 million) as part of a
sell-off of its telecoms assets.
** British Airways would be the most likely buyer of the
Irish government's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus , the
Irish airline's largest shareholder Ryanair said on
Thursday.
** The Chicago Board Options Exchange parent said it would
acquire the National Stock Exchange (NSX) in a deal that would
expand its relatively small stock-trading operations and allow
it to tempt new electronic customers with specialty prices.
** Russia's VTB cleared the way for a $9.2 billion
bailout loan for Bank of Moscow by buying out the
largest minority shareholder and ending a battle for control
over the failed lender that it still sees as a source of growth.
** ABN AMRO's German unit Delbrueck Bethmann
Maffei agreed to buy LGT's German business for an
undisclosed price, it said on Thursday.
** Hermes International SCA on Thursday said it
has acquired a 32.5 percent stake in Joseph Erard Holding, a
Swiss watch parts maker that supplies its luxury watch unit, La
Montre Hermes.
** Vodafone , the world's largest mobile operator,
has extended its partnership with Swisscom to better
support the needs of business and international customers and to
improve costs in purchasing.
