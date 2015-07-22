Healthcare M&A tops full-year record - and it's only July

LONDON, July 22 Healthcare deal-making scaled a
new peak on Wednesday with mergers and acquisitions so far in
2015 reaching $395.8 billion, topping the full-year record of
$392.4 billion set in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The scorecard was tipped into record territory by St. Jude
Medical Inc's decision to buy smaller rival Thoratec
Corp for more than $3 billion, giving it more devices
for patients with heart failure.
Healthcare has seen an unprecedented wave of deals since the
start of 2014, stretching from large drugmakers buying up
smaller rivals to consolidation among makers of generic
medicines to tie-ups between insurers.
Overall deal-making this year in healthcare is up 78 percent
on a year ago, with pharmaceutical businesses accounting for 49
percent of tie-ups, followed by healthcare providers (32
percent) and biotech companies (10 percent).
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)