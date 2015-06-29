DEALS-Second-quarter M&A close to record amid mega deals

| NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29
almost matched the record set in the second quarter of 2007,
according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, as big companies
turned to deals to boost their market share.
Low interest rates and stronger confidence among chief
executives have led to a steady rise in M&A activity in the last
two years to close to pre-2008 financial crisis levels. The
second quarter of 2015, however, stands out for the number of
mega deals that were clinched or attempted.
These include Royal Dutch Shell Plc's $70 billion
acquisition of British rival BG Group Plc, cable operator
Charter Communications Inc's $78.7 billion merger with
Time Warner Cable Inc, and chip maker Avago Technologies
Ltd's $37 billion acquisition of peer Broadcom
Corporation.
Such large deals drove M&A volumes globally in the second
quarter of 2015 up by 34.6 percent year-on-year to $1.33
trillion as of June 26, shy of the record $1.41 trillion seen in
the second quarter of 2007.
"Given the consolidation that is going on across numerous
sectors, to be a bystander could mean losing ground from a
competitive standpoint," said Gary Posternack, global head of
mergers and acquisitions at Barclays Plc.
"Companies are mapping out their industry landscapes,
focusing on transactions that could position themselves as
industry leaders, and acting aggressively to try to bring them
to fruition," Posternack added.
Consolidation was often sparked by one company exploring a
sale and spurring its rivals into action. In the United States,
for example, health insurer Humana Inc's decision to put
itself on the block prompted peers Cigna Corp, Aetna Inc
, Anthem Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc
to also explore other deals.
To be sure, there were several takeover approaches in the
quarter that were rebuffed. Cigna has so far snubbed Anthem's
$53.8 billion acquisition proposal, natural gas pipeline company
Williams Companies Inc rejected a $53.1 billion offer
from peer Energy Transfer Equity LP, and generic drug
maker Mylan NV is resisting a roughly $50 billion bid by
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, while also
seeking to acquire rival Perrigo Company Plc in a
hostile $35 billion bid.
"The public markets have become more receptive to companies
taking control of another company in a transformational way,
even when the target may be reluctant to sell or merge," said
Robin Rankin, global M&A co-head at Credit Suisse Group AG
.
STRATEGIC DEALS
A major difference between the recent M&A boom and that
seen in 2007 is that the latter was to a large extent fueled by
private equity-backed leveraged buyouts, as opposed to this
year's strategic corporate deals. In fact, the first half of
2015 has seen the slowest six-month period for private
equity-backed acquisitions since 2012.
"For private equity investors, one of the main issues is the
limited supply of assets. They have money to put to work but it
proves hard for them to compete against industry players or new
money pools in fiercely competitive auctions," said Luigi Rizzo,
head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of
America Corp
Despite the near-record M&A volumes, and the frothy
valuations that have accompanied them, dealmakers say companies
that see a strong strategic rationale remain committed to
acquisitions.
"When you are in the boardroom, discussion is not generally
focused on whether we are in a bubble or not, or how long will
this M&A trend continue. The discussion is rather about
fundamentals, what is happening to operations and how much is
the business worth," said Stephen Arcano, M&A head at law firm
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
M&A volumes jumped in all three regions. More companies
showed appetite for cross-border dealmaking, with U.S.
agrochemicals company Monsanto Co launching a bid for
Switzerland's Syngenta AG, and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc going after German peer K+S AG
.
"Buyers are looking for growth and borders do not represent
obstacles. If they can buy something in emerging markets,
developed Asia or in Europe, that is consistent with their
strategy, that will be what they want to do," said Bob Eatroff,
Americas M&A co-head at Morgan Stanley.
Macro-economic concerns such as Greece's debt crisis and
China's interest rate policies did not dampen M&A sentiment in
Europe and Asia in the second quarter. Dealmakers say this could
change if concerns over Greece or other issue curb risk taking.
"The market backdrop in Europe could be described as a form
of surreal stability; markets are favorable, but there are
potential risks on the horizon which may not yet have been
factored in," said Robert Leitão, head of Rothschild's global
financial advisory team.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; Editing by Tom Brown)