DEALS-Third-quarter M&A near record despite market jitters

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 Mergers and
acquisitions globally exceeded $1 trillion in value in the third
quarter of 2015, the third highest on record, as a stock market
plunge and more expensive debt financing did not prevent big
companies from going ahead with their dream deals.
Concerns about an economic slowdown in China, plummeting
energy and commodity prices, and the prospect of potentially
higher interest rates have all fueled market volatility which,
if sustained, could weigh on dealmakers' confidence.
Yet the dealmaking frenzy has not abated. Just this week,
pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity LP clinched a
stock-and-cash deal to acquire rival Williams Companies Inc
for $37.7 billion, including the assumption of debt.
"The key trends that have been driving M&A - global scale,
synergies, low financing costs, strong balance sheets - continue
to be there, and I think they will continue to drive M&A
activity into 2016," said Larry Hamdan, head of mergers and
acquisitions for the Americas at Barclays Plc.
While the number of deals around the world dropped to 8,989
in the third quarter from 10,614 a year ago, their volume
totaled $1.02 trillion, up 11 percent year-on-year, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Only two quarters, the second quarter of
2015 and the second quarter of 2007, have recorded higher
volumes, at $1.29 trillion and $1.41 trillion, respectively.
The year-on-year rise in transaction volumes was due to big
deals. Among them was Allergan Plc's acquisition of Teva
Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's generic drug business
for $40.5 billion, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's purchase of
aerospace equipment maker Precision Castparts Corp for
$37.2 billion, and ACE Ltd's acquisition of property and
casualty insurer Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion.
A key difference with previous quarters has been the cooler
reception of some deals by stock market investors. Shares of
acquirers are no longer rising indiscriminately on the day their
deals are announced. When Energy Transfer announced its deal on
Monday, for example, it its shares dropped 12.7 percent.
"Investors tend to be more supportive of well thought out
transformational deals, and expect management teams and boards
to have done their homework before coming to market with
large-scale acquisitions," said Dag Skattum, vice chairman for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
As a result, acquirers became more cautious in the quarter
about upsetting their investors with a potentially pricey deal.
For example, business research provider IHS Inc said
on Tuesday it would not pursue an acquisition of software maker
Solera Holdings Inc, four days after Reuters reported
that IHS was working with investment banks to submit a bid. IHS
was phased by a 5.8 percent drop in its share price following
the Reuters report, as well as pricier debt markets, according
to the sources.
Dealmaking has remained brisk across all sectors of the
economy. Despite the tumult in energy prices, M&A activity in
the energy sector has accounted for 15 percent of overall
dealmaking year to date, followed by healthcare with 14 percent
and technology with 10 percent. M&A advisory fees for investment
bankers have increased 9 percent year-to-date to $18.2 billion.
Dealmaking was up year-on-year across all regions, with M&A
in the Americas reaching $618.3 billion, the highest since the
second quarter of 2007, when it reached $687.8 billion.
SEEKING GROWTH
Some dealmakers argued that some of the economic headwinds
could in fact provide a boost to deals. A slowdown in emerging
market economies, for example, is driving some companies to seek
growth in the United States through acquisitions.
"China's economic slowdown is not curbing enthusiasm for
dealmaking, quite the contrary. It pushes people to do deals to
offset subdued growth," said Severin Brizay, head of M&A for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa at UBS AG.
A drop in the value of the shares of companies could also be
a catalyst for M&A if it helps narrow valuation expectations
between sellers and buyers.
"I think if the stock market declines a little bit, this
could enhance M&A deal volumes. It could cause some people to
get off the sidelines as their prized asset becomes more
attractive from a valuation perspective," said Robin Rankin,
co-head of global M&A at Credit Suisse Group AG.
To be sure, the market volatility could, if protracted,
weigh on the confidence of company chief executives, reducing
their appetite to take risks with M&A. It could also reduce the
number of mega deals that have dominated the M&A landscape this
year.
"The number of stock-for-stock deals as a percentage of all
M&A deals will likely decline somewhat as a result of the market
volatility, and we are likely to see fewer mega deals overall as
well because these have a significant stock component," said
George Casey, head of Shearman & Sterling LLP's global M&A
group.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)