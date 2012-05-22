Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** SAP AG said it would buy software and information technology services company Ariba Inc for about $4.5 billion in cash.
** Accor is to sell its troubled U.S. budget hotel business for $1.9 billion to private equity group Blackstone , in an expected move by the French hotel group to focus on growth outside the United States.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital has sold a $1.6 billion stake in Formula One to three investors including BlackRock ahead of the motor racing company's planned $3 billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources said on Tuesday.
** Commodities trader Glencore has taken majority control of its fast-growing Mutanda copper operation in Congo with a $480 million deal, including debt, which marks the first step in a planned merger of the mine with the nearby Kansuki concession.
** Japanese-themed restaurant chain Benihana Inc plans to go private in a $296 million deal with investment adviser Angelo Gordon & Co, after struggling to convert strong sales growth into meaningful profits.
** U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its digital offerings.
** The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.
** Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country's third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters.
** Greece's Alpha Bank won approval from its shareholders on Tuesday to scrap a planned merger with rival EFG Eurobank after a historic deal to slash the country's debt hit both businesses, and Eurobank in particular.
** South Korean bank holding firm KB Financial Group has submitted a bid for ING Groep NV's South Korean life insurance business, KB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Euh Yoon-dae said on Tuesday.
** British aero electronics group Cobham said it was on track to get full control of Danish firm Thrane & Thrane after shareholders with more than 90 percent of the stock accepted its bid.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed