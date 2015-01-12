Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Facebook, OTP Bank, FLSmidth, Portugal Telecom; Updates AmerisourceBergen, E.ON, J&J)

Jan 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei Jun discussed a potential investment by Facebook in China's top smartphone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last month, but a deal never materialised, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** The owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district advised its investors to reject a Qatari-led $4 billion takeover bid on Monday, saying the offer undervalued the company and its prospects.

** Danish engineering group FLSmidth has agreed to sell its fibre-cement unit Cembrit for 1.1 billion Danish crowns ($175 mln) to a consortium of investors headed by Danish-Swedish private equity firm Solix Group AB, it said on Monday.

** Hungarian lender OTP Bank has withdrawn its bid to buy Poland's FM Bank from private equity firm Abris Capital Partners, a source with knowledge of the process told Reuters.

** Two of France's biggest mutual health insurers signed a tie-up agreement on Monday as the sector seeks economies of scale in the face of strained public health budgets. MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle agreed to hold exclusive talks for six months aimed at thrashing out the details and winning approval from their policyholders, who in effect own them under their mutualist structures.

** Portugal Telecom SGPS shareholders on Monday postponed until Jan. 22 a vote on the sale of its former operations by its merger partner, Brazil's Oi, complicating the 7.4 billion euro deal and possibly casting doubts on the long-agreed deal.

** Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. group NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion, the Dublin-based drugmaker's biggest acquisition yet as it seeks to strengthen its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.

** Medicines distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc MWIV.O for about $2.5 billion to enter the fast-growing animal health products distribution business as pet ownership rises in the United States.

** Germany's largest utility E.ON AG has agreed to sell its Italian gas- and coal-fired power plants to Czech energy company EPH, ridding itself of unwanted assets from an acquisition spree in 2007.

** Roche Holding AG will buy a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc for up to $1.18 billion, Roche said on Monday, in a move to bolster the Swiss drugmaker's personalized cancer treatments.

** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp has bought UK-based safety and survival equipment maker Survitec from Warburg Pincus for 450 million pounds ($679.7 million), Warburg Pincus said.

** Bermuda-based HAL Trust intends to sell a 20 to 25 percent stake in its eyewear retailing subsidiary GrandVision BV in a flotation on the Euronext exchange worth roughly 613 million euros ($724 million), it said on Monday.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its unit Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a stake for about $550 million in India's One97 Communications, which owns an online payment platform, sources directly involved in the transaction said.

** Johnson & Johnson boosted its research efforts into battling Alzheimer's on Monday, striking a deal potentially worth more than $500 million to develop anti-tau vaccines with Swiss biotech firm AC Immune.

** A joint venture by Singaporean property firms Aspial Corporation Ltd and Fragrance Group Ltd has offered to take over LCD Global Investments Ltd for up to S$313.8 million ($235.8 million), the companies said on Monday.

** Dubai-based retail and restaurant start-up Marka PJSC said it was looking at more acquisitions after agreeing to buy a sporting goods retail firm from Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million) last month. The company was also looking at four food and beverage assets, CEO Nick Peel said, but gave no timeframe or value for these plans.

** Austrian specialist steel company Voestalpine AG has bought Italian wire maker Trafilerie, expanding its product portfolio of wire for the car industry, Voestalpine said, without providing a purchase price. The Italian company reported revenue of 43.8 million euros ($52 million) in 2013

** Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp agreed to buy Pennsylvania-based OnCore Biopharma Inc to focus on developing hepatitis B virus treatment by combining multiple therapeutic methods.

** Biogen Idec Inc on Sunday said it would buy small, privately held Convergence Pharmaceuticals to acquire the U.K.-based company's portfolio of experimental drugs for chronic nerve pain.

** Some of Vietnam's lenders may merge with each other this year as part of efforts to help to clean up the country's fragmented banking sector, which is weighed down with bad loans after a decade of rapid expansion.

** Scotland's Rangers FC rejected a revised takeover approach from U.S. financier Robert Sarver, saying it did not think its major shareholders would accept the deal despite the club's financial problems. Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns basketball team, had increased his offer to 20 million pounds ($30 million) via a placing, from an original offer of 18 million pounds.

** Serbia accepted a bid by U.S. steel producer and distributor Esmark for the country's sole steel mill, state-owned Zelezara Smederevo, but details are still to be negotiated, the government said on Monday.

($1 = 0.85 euros) ($1 = 0.6615 pounds) ($1 = 1.3360 Singapore dollars)