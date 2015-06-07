UPDATE 2-GE close to selling private equity lender to top Canada pension fund

(Updates with source confirming deal is near)
NEW YORK, June 7 General Electric Co is
nearing an agreement to sell its private equity lending unit to
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Canada's biggest
pension fund, according to a source familiar with the matter.
GE and the CPPIB are aiming to sign the deal Monday, the
Wall Street Journal first reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Terms are still being negotiated for a takeover that would
include more than $10 billion of assets, but less than the
unit's full book of $16 billion, the newspaper added.
Officials at GE and CPPIB did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The private equity lending unit includes GE Antares Capital
and The Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), a lending platform
jointly managed by GE Capital and Ares Capital which had $9.9
billion of funded commitments at Dec. 31, 2014, according to
Fitch Ratings.
GE's retreat from lending and broader move to reduce its
exposure to its finance arm comes as U.S. regulators curb
aggressive lending by financial institutions that could pose
systemic risk.
GE announced plans in April to exit $200 billion worth of
finance assets as it focuses on the manufacturing of industrial
products.
CPPIB had already started a direct lending business in an
effort to invest more in high-yielding assets that will help it
fund its long-term liabilities. Were it to clinch the deal, it
would become one of the largest lenders to private equity firms
in North America.
The CPPIB manages the assets of the Canada Pension Plan, a
social insurance program that forms part of Canada's public
retirement system.
(Reporting by Lewis S. Krauskopf, Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by
Catherine Ngai; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Eric Walsh)