RPT-GE nears deal to sell private-equity lending unit to Canada's biggest pension fund - WSJ

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
NEW YORK, June 7 General Electric Co is nearing
an agreement to sell its private-equity lending unit to Canada's
biggest pension fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday.
GE and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are aiming
to sign the deal Monday, the WSJ said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Terms are still being negotiated for a takeover that would
include more than $10 billion of assets, but less than the
unit's full book of $16 billion, the WSJ added.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)