Retail bright for private equity in weak M&A market

* US retail M&A surges 114 pct in first half of 2012
* BofA Merrill Lynch dealmaker Selig seen behind many deals
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, June 21 Retail companies are proving
to be a bright spot in a gloomy market for private-equity backed
mergers and acquisitions, with at least half a dozen deals since
the beginning of May.
While global private equity backed M&A fell 19 percent to
$102 billion in the first half of 2012, the retail segment
surged 114 percent to $13.7 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Among the recent spate of retail deals: The sale of Lane
Bryant's parent Charming Shoppes Inc to Ascena Retail Group Inc
for $890 million; Kenneth Cole's $280 million taking
private of the namesake company he founded; and Talbots Inc
buyout by Sycamore Partners for $193 million.
The companies' powerful brand names certainly helped drive
the deals. But some say many retail transactions were aided by
veteran Bank of America Merrill Lynch dealmaker Stefan
Selig.
"He is such a trusted advisor to such a wide range of
decision-making executives that his advice is truly
indispensable," said Stefan Kaluzny, a managing director of
Sycamore Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.
Kaluzny was advised by Selig, Executive Vice Chairman of
Global Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America, during
his firm's tenuous deal talks with Talbots, which saw Sycamore
finally pay a 113 percent premium for the ailing retailer after
several months of on-again off-again negotiations.
Selig has nearly 30 years of deal experience, and clients
said they value his perspective particularly in difficult
markets. "Quite simply, he gets deals done that others can't,"
Kaluzny said.
Selig "understands both sides and figures out a way to
overcome the barriers so you can get the deal done," David
Jaffe, President and CEO of Ascena Retail Group said.
Although Selig counts himself as a generalist, dabbling in
other sectors including technology, media, and
telecommunications, he has developed a reputation as the "go to"
banker in retail.
Bank of America also advised Thomas H. Lee Partners' in its
majority stake purchase of party supply retailer Party City, in
a deal valued at $2.7 billion.
Selig credits most of his knowledge of the retail industry
to one of his closest clients: Les Wexner, a formidable merchant
in the United States often described as the Warren Buffett of
retailing.
"When you can say you are Les Wexner's banker, it is a real
feather in your cap in the retail sector because he has been a
leader for two generations and has built so many businesses that
have been so extraordinarily successful," Selig said.
Wexner founded the Columbus, Ohio-based apparel company
Limited Brands Inc, which houses Victoria's Secret and
Bath & Body Works. Over the last 10 years Selig has worked with
Wexner and his team in selling a number of their businesses,
which include chains New York & Company and Express.
Wexner was not available for comment.
BIFURCATED MARKET
Currently Selig and his team are advising wedding apparel
maker David's Bridal Inc on its sale process, according to
sources close to the matter.
Selig declined to comment about that process. However, he
pointed to two trends in the retail M&A market: companies
selling because they are overperforming or are underperforming.
Talbots, Charming Shoppes and Kenneth Cole Productions Inc
fall into the latter category. For example, designer
Kenneth Cole said one reason for taking his fashion house
private was the pressure being public places on the company to
deliver short-term results rather than developing the business
in the long term.
"They are underperformers, and they are businesses that need
a little bit of TLC and a new approach," Ascena's Jaffe said.
Meanwhile, Party City and privately held David's Bridal are
considered companies that have performed well despite a
challenging domestic economic environment.
Private equity firms have been attracted to these retailers,
deeming them relatively safe investments with an acceptable rate
of return.
"To some degree it can be seen as a defensive investment,"
Selig said.
U.S. buyout activity has totaled $56.6 billion so far this
year, accounting for 57 percent of worldwide private equity deal
making, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year at this
time, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Selig said he expects consolidation to continue for retail
for the rest of the year, but not at the same level of the deals
seen so far for 2012.
At the end of the day, private equity sees the power of
brands. "If you have the best brand in a category, it tends to
have long, lasting and real relevance with the consumer," Selig
said. "Brands are very hard to build and very hard to kill."