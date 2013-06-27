DEALS-Global M&A at 4-year low on declines in Europe, rate concerns

| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 Mergers and acquisitions
around the world slowed to their most sluggish pace since 2009
in the first half of 2013, Thomson Reuters data shows, as
recession-hit European companies put the brakes on transactions
and their healthier U.S. counterparts took a cautious approach
amid market uncertainty.
Some U.S. companies took advantage of cheap financing and
abundant cash to strike big deals early this year. More chief
executive officers have recently taken a pause, though, partly
because of worries that they might find themselves overpaying
for assets if interest rates rise, which would likely pull stock
markets lower.
Dealmakers say activity may slow down further in coming
months. Outside the United States, confidence has yet to return
in austerity-hit Europe, and many Asia-Pacific economies such as
China have been slowing after years of blistering growth.
"Many people believe that the stock market has run up in a
way that's unnatural, supported by the lack of yield in the
fixed income market and government-supported low interest
rates," said Paul Parker, head of global corporate finance and
M&A at Barclays.
"If you believe that there's going to be a stock market
correction, you'd need to be cautious about agreeing to a
transaction in cash or largely in cash."
Global deal volume fell 9 percent to $978.8 billion in the
first six months of the year, down from $1.07 trillion a year
earlier. This was the weakest performance since the first half
of 2009, when volumes totaled $900.8 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data as of June 25.
In Europe, volume fell 43 percent to a 16-year low of $221
billion, just 22.6 percent of global dealmaking, the data shows.
Asia-Pacific volume declined 3 percent to $173.5 billion.
The U.S. market fared better. A handful of large deals, such
as H.J. Heinz Co's $23.2 billion buyout and Comcast
Corp's $16.7 billion purchase of General Electric Co's
stake in NBC Universal, helped send volume up 34 percent
to $437.4 billion, nearly 45 percent of global activity.
"Big, well-capitalized companies with strategic imperatives
want to deploy their cash, want to take advantage of
historically low interest rates, and during the first half of
the year have put their money to work," Parker said. "It is
still a tough environment for smaller companies."
Investment bankers said dealmaking would likely pick up in
the fourth quarter as companies accept the inevitable transition
from historically low interest rates.
U.S equity markets have fallen in recent weeks, and
volatility has spiked, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank would begin to slow the pace of
its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
The bond-buying program had helped push interest rates to
all-time lows, which in turn created cheap financing for M&A
transactions.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser
worldwide, with $248.6 billion worth of deals over the period.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Group AG
rounded out the top five.
VALUATION GAP
Dealmakers say that while cheap debt and cash-rich corporate
balance sheets have increased interest in dealmaking, one major
hurdle has been disagreements between buyers and sellers over
how much companies are worth.
"The gap between buyers and sellers is wider than I've ever
seen," said Michael Carr, head of Americas M&A at Goldman Sachs.
"CEOs worry more than ever about how their deals and
transactions are going to be perceived by existing shareholders,
new shareholders and regulators," he added. "Shareholder
reaction is one factor governing CEO confidence."
Paul Stefanick, co-head of global investment banking
coverage and advisory at Deutsche Bank, said
companies might find it hard to agree on stock-for-stock deals
because of market volatility, although there might be
opportunities for cash transactions.
"Potential sellers have really not been too eager to sell,
based on their optimistic view of the upside in the equity
markets," Stefanick said. "What has happened over the course of
the past week may cause some sellers to think twice about that."
TELECOMS, HEALTHCARE SHINE
Globally, telecoms and healthcare were bright spots for the
M&A market during the first half of the year.
Bolstered by large transactions such as Liberty Global Plc's
$25 billion acquisition of Virgin Media Inc, deal
value for the telecom sector totaled $53.1 billion so far this
year, up 34 percent from a year earlier.
Shareholders of Sprint Nextel Corp on Tuesday approved
a $21.6 billion takeover offer from Japan's Softbank Corp
. Sprint is also offering to take full control of
Clearwire Corp.
Earlier this week, Vodafone Group Plc said it would
buy German's largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland
, for 7.7 billion euros ($10 billion).
Healthcare mergers also picked up this year, with large
deals including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's $13.6
billion acquisition of Life Technologies Corp and
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's $8.7
billion purchase of Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Healthcare deal volume rose 30 percent to $93.6 billion in
the first half of the year.
"Putting aside some of the anxieties, if your industry is in
consolidation, you cannot control timing and you cannot afford
to sit back and wait," Goldman's Carr said.
Patrick Ramsey, co-head of Americas M&A at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said that while uncertainty and market volatility
caused CEOs and boards to take less risk, "equity markets have
demonstrated a lot of support to announced deals, applauding
smart, sensible M&A-driven growth."
ACTIVISM HEATS UP
Shareholder activists pressed further into corporate
America, seeking changes at Apple Inc, Proctor & Gamble
Co and other big blue-chip companies while facilitating
sales or breakups of smaller ones.
Industrial machinery maker Gardner Denver Inc, which
put itself up for sale under pressure from activist investor
ValueAct, accepted a $3.7 billion offer from KKR & Co LP
in March. BMC Software sold to a group led by Bain Capital LLC
and Golden Gate Capital, under pressure from Elliott Management.
Oil and gas company Hess Corp, meanwhile, is
breaking up its business after a proxy fight with Elliot.
"Shareholder activism will continue to have an impact,"
Stefanick said.
Activists have also threatened to derail some deals,
however. For example, investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset
Management are trying to block a buyout of computer company Dell
Inc by founder Michael Dell and private equity firm
Silver Lake Partners.
Activist investor Starboard Value has battled pork processor
Smithfield Foods Inc in recent weeks, saying a $4.7
billion takeover bid from top Chinese meat producer Shuanghui
International was too low and that the company should instead
pursue a breakup.
Directors are keeping activists in mind as they make
corporate decisions.
"Boards are quite focused on the idea that they need to be
proactive stewards of the assets that they oversee and be very
thoughtful about what should be retained, what is core and what
is noncore," said Barclays' Parker. "Much of the heightened
sensitivity can be attributed to the threat of activism."