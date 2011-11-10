DEALTALK-IPO slump drives Asia bankers towards block deals

* Block deals targeted to boost fees because IPOs in
doldrums
* Investors get greater comfort from block deals
* Likely deals seen from companies near 52-week highs
* Asia-Pac ECM fees down 84 pct so far in Q4
* Morgan Stanley tops block deals underwriting in 2011
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 10 Investment banks in Asia are
counting on sales of large blocks of stocks to institutional
investors in the coming weeks to bolster dwindling underwriting
fees and spark the region's equity capital markets back to life.
A spate of block deals in a down market may sound like
wishful thinking, but banking sources are quick to point out
that several stocks, with concentrated shareholdings, are at or
near their one-year highs, making it ripe to lock into gains
before the end of an otherwise tough year for most investors.
The market has already seen at least three blocks deals
worth more than $2 billion in the past week, as vendors push
through sales at the smallest available window of opportunity.
Other potential deals could include AIG's $5.6
billion stake in insurer AIA Group Ltd , Carlyle
Group's $2 billion stake in China Pacific Insurance
Group Ltd , and Bank of America Corp's $9
billion stake in China Construction Bank .
For investors on high alert over Europe's debt troubles and
concerned about a slowdown in the U.S. and Chinese economies,
buying into existing companies through block sales may be more
tempting than venturing into untested IPOs.
"There is greater comfort if it's an existing company," said
Binay Chandgothia, chief investment officer at Principal Global
Investors (Hong Kong) Ltd. "Whereas if it were a new company
then obviously the business risk is higher because there's no
track record," he added.
Block trades are faster for an investment bank to execute
than an IPO and very lucrative as fees are about the same of an
initial offering, with the key difference being they get done in
hours as opposed to several months it can take to complete IPOs.
Investment banks also monitor block league tables just as
they would keep track of who tops IPO underwriting charts in a
given year because a successful deal can bring repeat business
from clients such as Singapore state investor Temasek .
There are 153 companies in Asia-Pacific with a market
capitalization of $1 billion or more whose shares closed on
Wednesday within 5 percent of their 52-week high, making them
prime candidates for future block deals.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in India, airport
operator MAp Group in Australia, Telekom Malaysia
, Japanese retailer Lawson Inc and Singapore
developer United Industrial Corp. all trade near their
one-year highs.
LOCKING IN GAINS
Block trades in the region excluding Japan have totaled
$20.3 billion from 51 deals so far this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That's down 20 percent from the same
period in 2010, but far less steep than the plunge of almost 50
percent to $67.5 billion for IPOs in Asia-Pacific.
On Tuesday, French tyre maker Michelin sold a $556
million stake in South Korea's Hankook Tire and last
week Baring Private Equity raised $51.6 million by selling a
stake in Yingde Gases Group .
Goldman Sachs followed a day after Michelin with the sale of
up to $1.5 billion in shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC) . .
Block sales tend to happen after a stock rally or when
shares of a company that went public trade far above its IPO
price, prompting investors to lock in gains.
Michelin sold its stake just one day after Hankook shares
hit a 52-week high, while Barings sale was 7.3 percent below the
52-week high set on Aug. 16. And Goldman sold its ICBC shares
after a near 50 percent surge in the stock last month.
As dealmakers look to lift underwriting fees before the year
comes to a close, block deals have become one of the few options
left to generate revenue.
In Hong Kong, investment bankers and fund managers see as
almost certain in coming months part of AIG's holding in AIA
being sold after coming out of lock up on Oct. 29. AIA surged 26
percent since its IPO last year to an all-time high in early
August.
Still, the shares are down 17 percent in the past three
months, prompting Bob Benmosche, CEO of AIA parent AIG ,
to say last Friday the U.S. insurer would "stand pat" on a
possible sale of its prized Asian unit.
"I can't see much getting done this year IPO-wise due to
volatility of markets because of Europe's credit and banking
crisis," said the head of equity capital markets at a leading
investment bank in Hong Kong, who expects an AIA block sale
before year-end and couldn't speak publicly on the matter.
CHINESE BANKS
Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report dated Oct. 28
international investors in Chinese banks could also sell part of
their holdings through stake sales. That would follow Goldman's
sale on Wednesday of ICBC and Temasek's $3.6 billion sale in
Bank of China and in China Construction Bank (CCB)
in July, and BofA's $8.3 billion sell-down in CCB in
August.
Bank of America may further reduce its stake in CCB, a
Chinese newspaper reported on Monday.
Block trades in China, the world's second-largest economy,
have hit $7.64 billion so far this year, more than double the
$3.8 billion worth of deals in Australia or the $3 billion in
South Korean offerings over the same period.
Morgan Stanley took the top post in underwriting
block sales and worked on five of the top 10 deals, including
Temasek's Bank of China and CCB stake sales.
Goldman Sachs ranked second, followed by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch , UBS and Citigroup
, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Other large block deals included Cairn India's
$2.1 billion sale in April, which was managed by DSP Merrill
Lynch, and a $1.8 billion sale in CPIC in January, handled by
Goldman.
The focus on block sales comes as equity capital market
issuance in Asia-Pacific has tumbled to $172.4 billion so far
this year, compared with $259.1 billion in the same period last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The decline has been even more severe in the fourth quarter,
with issuance down to $7.9 billion through early November, from
$60.6 billion in the same period of 2010.
Overall ECM fees fell 18 percent to an estimated $4.3
billion so far this year because of the decline in issuance.
Just in the fourth quarter, usually the busiest for issuance,
fees sank 84 percent to $205.9 million.
Fund managers have increased their cash trove over the past
few months, but given the volatility in global markets they
don't want to take the risk of buying an IPO that can drag the
performance of their funds as the year is drawing to a close.
Buying into existing listed shares through a block deal
might be a less risky alternative.
"You're much more confident of the price performance of a
block trade," said an Asian equity capital markets banker, who
could not discuss the matter publicly.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Michael
Flaherty, Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)