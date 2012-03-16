DEALTALK-Bank stress tests reveal appetite for M&A

* Banks with low payout ratios may be hunting deals
* U.S. Bancorp sees "amazing" growth opportunity
* PNC Financial seen "ready to go" on next acquisition
NEW YORK, March 16 Banks did not have to
spell out long-range acquisition plans to the Federal Reserve in
their stress test scenarios, but investors are scrutinizing test
results released this week for hints.
Attention in recent days has focused on the host of dividend
increases and stock buybacks announced after the Fed ruled on
the capital plans of 19 large U.S. banks. But analysts are
drilling down to determine if the level of payout ratios -- the
amount of projected profit a bank is spending on dividends and
buybacks -- signals which banks may be saving up for
acquisitions.
"To acquire an attractive new franchise, a U.S. bank has to
reassure regulators that they can fund the new acquisitions and
still meet worst-case stress tests," Sanford Bernstein analyst
Brad Hintz wrote Reuters in an e-mail. "Not raising dividends
could well imply a management team that wishes to go shopping."
The test results go a long way toward establishing that
major super-regional banks, including Minneapolis-based U.S.
Bancorp and Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services
Group, are well-capitalized companies with strong
appetites for acquisition. PNC has a low payout ratio and U.S.
Bancorp boasts that even with newly raised dividend and buyback
programs it can deploy capital on acquisitions.
PNC, which this month closed on its purchase of about 400
Royal Bank of Canada branches in the southeastern United
States, is focused on integrating the branches but continues to
"look at stuff all the time," Senior Vice Chairman William
Demchak said on March 8 at an investor presentation.
"Most of the smaller institutions that come onto the market
have fairly troubled balance sheets, still," he cautioned.
However, one investment banker who has worked with PNC said,
"Now that they've got the big Southeast deal behind them they're
ready to go" on future acquisitions.
A bank spokesman declined to comment.
PNC, which has more than $271 billion of assets, said last
week it would recommend to its board a "modest share repurchase"
program and an unspecified dividend increase.
It now returns a below-average 37 percent of its net income
to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, according to an
analysis of the bank stress tests by Nomura Securities, well
below the 90 percent and greater payouts planned by such banks s
as JPMorgan Chase & Co and State Street Corp,
according to an analysis by Nomura of post-stress test capital
announcements.
"SO MUCH OPPORTUNITY"
U.S. Bancorp, which has more than $340 billion of assets,
has been less subtle than PNC in signaling its growth
intentions.
"We're the fifth-largest commercial bank in America, but
we're not even close to 10 percent of anything," U.S. Bancorp
Chief Executive and Chairman Richard Davis said at Citigroup's
banking conference earlier this month, referring to the
regulatory cap on deposit share. "We've got so much opportunity
it's just amazing."
He said the bank aims to pay 60 percent to 80 percent of its
earning in dividends and buybacks but added a proviso. "Should
there be an opportunity of any size then we'll evaluate that,"
he said. "The buybacks are something you can stop and start as
quickly as you'd like."
A bank spokesman declined to elaborate.
In the past four years U.S. Bancorp has bought more than 10
credit card and payment systems portfolios in the United States
and Mexico worth $3.2 billion, eight consumer and wholesale
banks with $30 billion of loans and another $30 billion of
deposits, and seven corporate trust and mutual fund servicing
divisions with $1.1 trillion of assets from other banks.
BB&T Financial, based in Winston-Salem, North
Carolina, is another bank that could be in the mix for
acquisitions. Largely an agglomeration of community banks, it is
currently negotiating the purchase of Florida's BankAtlantic
Bancorp and the life and property & casualty insurance units of
Crump Group -- deals included in its capital plan to the Fed.
Though the bank said in a statement that it is "among
industry leaders in dividend yield among S&P 500 banks," Nomura
said its combined dividend/stock buyback yield is a low 30
percent of projected 2012 earnings.
Michael Rose, an analyst at Raymond James Financial, wrote
in a report to clients that BB&T, which announced a 25 percent
quarterly dividend hike to 20 cents a share after passing the
stress test, remains interested in "strategic opportunities."
Regulators, to be sure, under political pressure to reduce
systemic risk and restrict rampant growth at banks, are putting
both large and small acquisition requests under tighter
scrutiny. It took almost eight months for the Federal Reserve to
approve Capital One's $9 billion acquisition of Dutch
bank ING's American online banking business, ING
Direct, a relatively straightforward deal, said merger bankers.
The transaction was approved last month.
"An M&A transaction is a whole separate order of magnitude
from dividend raises and buyback increases, adding potential
operational risk on top of the capital implications of taking on
another balance sheet," said Herb Lurie, senior managing
director of the financial institutions group at Guggenheim
Securities. "The regulators are being very careful about dotting
every 'i' and crossing every 't' to address concerns about the
perceived size and complexity of the larger banks."
Lurie, nevertheless, said that the ability to cut costs at a
time when revenue growth is hard to come by remains a compelling
argument for bank mergers over the next 24 months.
In addition to scrutinizing whole-bank purchases, potential
acquirers may be sizing up the U.S. assets of capital-hungry
European banks.
Investors are hearing that State Street Corp and
Bank of New York Mellon Corp are reviewing the global
custody units of French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
, according to Bernstein's Hintz. A spokesman at
Societe Generale declined comment but noted that it has a
nonequity "commercial" alliance with U.S. Bancorp for servicing
shareholders of U.S.- and European-domiciled funds.
A BNP Paribas spokeswoman did not immediately respond.
Spokespeople at Bank of New York and State Street said the banks
do not comment on market rumors.
Merger bankers say the one near-certainty in the M&A game is
that the six biggest U.S. banks -- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co,
Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley -- won't
be participants.
The traditional commercial banks among them are bumping up
against 10 percent market-share limits on deposits and all are
constrained by the need to raise more capital and by political
opposition to megabanks. (The exception may be Wells Fargo,
which has room for one more medium-sized bank acquisition,
several bankers said.)