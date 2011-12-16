DEALTALK-Sun setting on China's '3,500' private equity funds

* More funds launched in China in past 3 yrs than in America
* Sector cools due to weak markets and tight monetary policy
* Speculative funds to be wiped out in shake-out
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Dec 16 China's private equity
boom, sparked by the prospect of quick and easy money and
returns as high as 400 times on a cash investment, triggered a
wave of fund launches, creating as many of them in China as the
rest of the world combined.
That boom appears to have now come to an abrupt end.
Domestic market weakness, tight monetary policy and growing
economic uncertainty are making both fundraisings and exits for
private equity firms increasingly difficult.
As a result, many speculative funds which invest in
companies just before an initial public offering only to sell
out soon after their listings could be wiped out.
"China has about 3,500 private equity funds and that's an
awful lot," said Gao Jianbin, Shanghai-based partner of
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"At the end of the day, only those with management expertise
and the ability to grow invested companies can survive," he
said, adding that many funds would be forced to focus on venture
capital and mergers and acquisitions businesses.
Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, industry experts
estimated the total size of the entire global industry to be
around 3,000-4,000 funds. But the definition of a private equity
fund in China compared to the rest of the world can be quite
different.
Private equity deals normally involve a firm putting a small
amount of cash down for a takeover, and borrowing the rest.
After streamlining the company, the firm sells it at a premium
and pockets the money, keeping part of the profit and handing
the rest back to institutional investors.
In China, ownership restrictions are widespread and leverage
finance markets are still in their infancy, so the vast majority
of deals are done in cash and for a minority stake. In that
sense, it's often hard to tell the difference between a private
equity, venture capital, and hedge fund deal in China. Chinese
funds generally lack the kind of institutional backing that
their Western peers have.
China's private equity boom started immediately after the
2008 global financial crisis, spurred by a flurry of IPOs
following the launch of the Nasdaq-style ChiNext board on the
Shenzhen exchange, as well as the $586 billion economic stimulus
package Beijing put in place to ward off financial contagion.
According to fund consultancy ChinaVenture, 1,084
yuan-denominated private equity and venture capital funds,
including those of global buyout giants the Carlyle Group,
Blackstone Group and TPG Capital, were launched
in China over the past three years, raising a combined $68.7
billion.
That compares with 925 funds launched in the United States
during the same period, raising $236 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
PROSPECTS DIMMED
Unlike in mature markets, most Chinese fund managers,
including venture capitalists, have up to now only focused on
pre-IPO deals, betting on listings that would typically boost
the value of their investments. Currently, 90 percent of exits
were made through IPOs.
In a glaring example of how lucrative such pre-IPO deals
were, New Horizon Capital made a stellar unrealised investment
return of 400 times from its investment in Sinovel Wind Group Co
Ltd after the wind power company went public in
January, according to fund consultancy Zero2IPO Group.
Officials at New Horizon could not be reached for comment.
The prospect of a quick and profitable exit
through IPOs has been dimmed by a domestic stock market that has
tumbled nearly 20 percent in the second half of 2011 and now
rests near two-and-half-year lows.
Fundraising also has become difficult as local governments,
which typically provide seed capital for new funds, are now
struggling to manage more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.57
trillion)worth of debts that have accumulated over the past few
years.
Private entrepreneurs -- another important investor base for
Chinese private equity firms -- also are feeling squeezed by
slowing business conditions and tightening credit.
The private equity sector in China has been very
loosely regulated amid a power struggle between the securities
regulator and the top economic planning agency which are both
eyeing control over what was once a fast-growing sector.
As such there is no official data on the sector and latest
available industry figures are outdated because they do not
reflect the current fundraising environment. But fund managers
say the sharp downturn in the sector has been evident.
"The climate has cooled drastically in the second
half," said Zhang Zheng, managing director of China-focused
private equity firm Jade Invest.
To survive, private equity managers will need to do more
than just bet on IPOs to win investors, analysts say.
"Investors would require that fund managers have a profound
understanding of the businesses they invest in," Vincent Huang,
partner of global private equity fund-of-funds manager Pantheon,
said at a recent financial conference in Shanghai.
"This is what made TPG, Bain and KKR global giants. But 90
percent of Chinese fund managers are not equipped with that
ability."
The looming shake-up is seen by many as a natural and
necessary step in developing China's nascent private equity
market, and not necessarily a death knell.
"There's so much wealth in China that this industry will not
die out as many commentators predict, but it needs to be
managed," said one senior executive of a Western private equity
firm, who was not allowed to speak to the media and thus did not
want to be identified.
"Some funds will grow, and it's premature to be bearish."