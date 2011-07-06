DEALTALK-Diageo's China deal signals rare breakthrough

BRIEF-Cartesian regains compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement
* Cartesian regains compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cartesian regains compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riocan Reit - to date, entered agreements or in advanced discussions on 47 leases that, when completed, will replace about 122 pct of revenue lost from Target's exit
* Prologis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings results