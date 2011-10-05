DEALTALK-UPDATE 1-Buyers circle Comtech amid activist pressure

(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click on [DEALTALK/])
* Activist fund MMI reports stake, urges sale of Comtech
* Goldman helping Comtech with strategic advice-sources
* Potential suitors may include EADS, GD, Harris, L-3, BAE
* Comtech execs to meet investors in coming weeks-sources
(Adds Kratos share performance, updates aftermarket shares)
By Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Communications equipment maker
Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL.O), under pressure from
an activist investor to evaluate a sale, is attracting
potential takeover interest from several government
contractors, people familiar with the situation said.
Comtech, which makes satellite-based communications
equipment for the government and commercial customers, is
working with Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) for defense and
strategic advice in response to pressure from New York-based
hedge fund MMI Investments LP, four of the people said.
It is unclear if Comtech would be receptive to a sale at
this point. But the list of potential suitors could include
EADS EAD.PA, General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), L-3 Communications
(LLL.N), Harris Corp (HRS.N) and BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) among
others, according to the people familiar with the situation.
No bid has been made for Comtech, and it remains to be seen
if any of the potentially interested parties would actually
step up to make an offer for Comtech. The U.S. defense industry
is grappling with uncertainty presented by looming budget cuts
and the pullout of troops from the Middle East.
MMI, which has amassed stakes in several defense technology
companies over the past year and successfully pushed for deals
in some cases, reported a 3.3 percent stake in Comtech last
week and urged the company to evaluate a sale.
Comtech, which has said it will pursue growth with targeted
acquisitions, is scheduled to meet with shareholders in the
next few weeks to hear their views, three of the people said.
Shares of Comtech rose 0.8 percent to $28.20 on the Nasdaq
on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $660 million. The
stock rose 8 percent in aftermarket trading to $30.50.
Representatives for Comtech, Goldman Sachs and MMI declined
to comment.
Comtech has long been seen as a takeover candidate for
larger aerospace and defense companies, and over the past
several years has held multiple discussions with potential
buyers, people familiar with the matter said.
Airbus parent EADS was close to buying Comtech in 2008 but
abandoned the deal as it faced threats to its cash pile from
costly aircraft delays and penalties, these people said, adding
that EADS had also explored a Comtech takeover several years
prior to that.
Comtech also held a series of discussions with interested
buyers as recently as 2010, after it scrapped plans to buy
smaller rival CPI International Inc, but those talks fell apart
over price, two of the people said.
Over the past two years, Comtech lost two of its largest
military contracts in its mobile data communications business
that together represented roughly half of the company's total
revenue for fiscal 2010 and 2011.
Comtech expects fiscal 2012 revenue to be "materially
lower" than the $600 million seen in 2011, after the loss of
the two contracts. It had $558.8 million of cash and cash
equivalents as of July and has been under pressure to use that
cash to grow or return more to shareholders.
Potential buyers, both trade and private equity buyers,
have been concerned about Comtech's declining revenue outlook
stemming from the contract loss, sources said.
"Now that they've gone through most of the decline already,
by the time you buy it that decline is no longer as much of an
issue as it was six to nine months ago," one of the people
said.
Its longer-term growth outlook is also supported by the
changing nature of global warfare, where governments
increasingly focus on information and communications technology
as security threats evolve from tanks and guns to the bits and
bytes of cyber and communication networks.
The aerospace and defense sector has seen increasing
shareholder activism over the past year as stocks languish
across the board amid worries about severe budget pressure.
Last year, MMI urged long-time takeover target Applied
Signal Technology to solicit buyout offers, resulting in a $490
million sale to Raytheon Co (RTN.N). MMI was also behind the
$506 million sale of satellite company EMS Technologies to
Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) earlier this year.
Over the summer, MMI amassed a near 10 percent stake in
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.O), spurring a
strategic review by the company.
Kratos has received little buyer interest, according to
people familiar with the situation, and the company's stock has
declined about 40 percent since early August, when MMI first
disclosed its stake.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)