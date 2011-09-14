DEALTALK-ConAgra pressures Ralcorp, to look at others

(For more Reuters DEALTALKs, click [DEALTALK/])
By Jessica Hall
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 14 For ConAgra Foods Inc
(CAG.N), there are other potential takeover targets out there
besides Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N.
Rather than wasting time and money with a costly takeover
battle with a company with strong takeover defenses, ConAgra
may soon look at other deals in the private-label business, a
source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The
source was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to
be named.
ConAgra could not be immediately reached for comment.
ConAgra has given Ralcorp a Sept. 19 deadline to enter
merger talks or the diversified food company has said it would
walk away from its $5.2 billion offer to buy the maker of Post
cereals and store-brand foods. ConAgra originally sent a letter
of interest to Ralcorp in March.
Shares of Ralcorp dropped over 8 percent on Wednesday to
$78.16, well below ConAgra's $94 a share takeover offer. Shares
of ConAgra dropped 2.7 percent to $23.40.
"Ralcorp is intractable. They have been this whole time. No
one thinks they are going to have a change of heart by Monday,"
said an arbitrageur who declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
Analysts said ConAgra could use share buybacks to
strengthen its stock price and look at other acquisition
opportunities.
ConAgra's deadline for Ralcorp puts an expiration date on a
merger battle that could have dragged on for months. Another
deal that found some resolution on Wednesday was the battle for
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc DTG.N after Avis Budget
Group Inc (CAR.O) dropped out of the bidding war with rival
suitor Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) after 17 months.
[ID:nL3E7KE39F]
"There's no point in dragging this on," said the
arbitrageur. "Either hold talks or don't -- but just do
something. It's good that ConAgra isn't getting sucked into a
long battle."
Ralcorp has rejected ConAgra's approach three times and set
a plan to separate its Post cereals business as a better option
than being bought. [ID:nN1E77D069]
Ralcorp also set a deal to buy Sara Lee Corp's North
American private label refrigerated dough business.
[ID:nL3E7J93N0]
Proxy advisory firm ISS, a unit of MSCI Inc, recently
slammed Ralcorp for not holding any talks with ConAgra or
explaining the reason for its rejection of the offer.
"Other than accelerating the timetable, this new
artificial deadline doesn't appear to change the likelihood of
negotiations, which we continue to believe are better than
fifty-fifty," said Janney Capital Markets analyst Jonathan
Feeney.
Unless Ralcorp negotiates a deal, ConAgra has no other
options. Ralcorp is incorporated in Missouri, where strict
anti-takeover laws protect an unwilling seller.
Ralcorp also adopted a poison-pill anti-takeover defense
that would make it costly for ConAgra to make a hostile offer.
ConAgra, whose products include Hunt's ketchup, Chef
Boyardee pasta and Pam cooking spray, wants Ralcorp's
private-label business -- cheaper foods that retailers brand as
their own. Private-label food sales have outpaced growth in
branded packaged foods in each of the past four years,
according to Consumer Edge Research.
Ralcorp and TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N) are the biggest
publicly held makers of private-label foods, but ConAgra could
pursue acquisitions of several smaller, privately held
companies rather than making one large acquisition, said the
source familiar with the situation.
"If a ConAgra-Ralcorp deal does fall through, TreeHouse
could receive some interest. Yet, its lower synergy potential
with CAG and heftier price tag ... make it a less attractive
asset than a combined Ralcorp entity," Feeney said.
"There are other assets out there. Ralcorp is not the only
way to grow their private label business," said a second
arbitrageur, who declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak with the media.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)