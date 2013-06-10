DEALTALK-Tax leverage helps make Irish pharma a popular target

* Elan has interested buyers
* Shire, Jazz could be attractive targets -sources
* Deals breed deals when it comes to lower taxes
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 10 Irish pharmaceutical companies
are becoming increasingly popular takeover targets as buyers
compete for benefits seen in the country's lower tax rates.
On Monday, Dublin-based drugmaker Elan announced
that it had received unsolicited inquiries from potential
buyers, as it seeks to fend off a hostile takeover from Royalty
Pharma. Specifically, a number of mid-sized
pharmaceutical companies are potentially interested in buying
the company, sources told Reuters.
Last month, generic drugmaker Actavis announced a $5 billion
acquisition of Dublin-based Warner Chilcott,
effectively allowing it to lower its tax rate from 28 percent to
17 percent. Some analysts predict it could end up even lower.
Other potential Irish pharma targets include Shire PLC
and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, industry bankers,
who wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to
speak to the media, told Reuters.
Irish companies have long been attractive acquisition
targets for buyers that can easily move their headquarters
abroad because of the very low 12.5 percent corporate tax rate,
compared to 35 percent in the United States.
For specialty pharmaceutical companies, which tend to be
small and mid-sized firms that primarily rely on acquisitions to
grow, getting a lower tax rate has become an increasingly
important competitive advantage.
By achieving a lower tax rate through deals, these companies
can come out as more attractive buyers for future transactions.
"Companies that have done these deals now have an additional
synergy that allows them to be a little bit more aggressive in
what they can pay for an asset they want to acquire," said
Robert Steininger, managing director, healthcare investment
banking at Jefferies LLC Ltd.
Since 2010, Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International and Palo Alto, California-based Jazz
Pharmaceuticals, have obtained tax advantages through
deals. That in turn can pressure rival U.S.-based pharmaceutical
companies to look at similar transactions so they can better
compete.
"I presume that board members now challenge their management
teams about what Jazz, Valeant and most recently Actavis did and
note how successful they were and are asking their management
teams if they're looking for similar opportunities," he said.
LOWERING TAXES THROUGH DEALS
Ireland is a particularly attractive target country because
its corporate tax rate is among the lowest of developed
countries. With its English speaking, educated workforce,
Ireland can act as a good gateway for companies to expand into
Europe, said Ziemowit Smulkowski, a partner in the tax
department of the law firm Paul Hastings.
U.S. companies, which have among the highest corporate tax
rates in the world, can realize the tax benefits in several
other countries so long as the deal can be structured to allow
the corporate parent to move abroad, bankers and attorneys say.
But once one company has a lower tax rate, it puts pressure
on peers to do the same, especially if that company is an
aggressive acquirer like Valeant.
When Toronto-based Biovail Corp took over what was the
U.S.-based Valeant in 2010, the new company kept the Valeant
name but became based in Biovail's Canadian headquarters. The
combined company's tax rate is between 10 to 15 percent. Because
of its lower tax rate, Valeant already has an edge over U.S.
companies when bidding for an asset, bankers told Reuters.
That edge is evident. Since that deal, Valeant has been on a
buying spree, acquiring over 30 companies, according to the
firm. Just last week, the company announced an $8.7 billion
purchase of Bausch & Lomb Holdings from Warburg Pincus LLC
.
Palo Alto, California-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals made a
similar move in 2011 when it acquired Dublin-based Azur Pharma,
and became an Ireland-domiciled company.
While none of these companies made their acquisitions solely
for the tax advantages, the tax benefits did make the deals more
attractive, executives at the firms have said.
In the Elan situation, the company is hopeful that a third
party comes in to save it from the hostile takeover bid from
U.S.-based investment group Royalty Pharma.
A handful of institutional shareholders have told Reuters
that the one thing that could put Royalty's efforts in jeopardy
would be if Elan were to find a rival bidder that offers other
advantages, particularly a potential tax benefit.
Since Royalty Pharma already is domiciled in Ireland, it
would not achieve a lower tax rate through an Elan acquisition.
But if another U.S. company came in and bought it, it would
realize the tax benefits and the deal would be more accretive to
shareholders.
But under U.S. rules, if shareholders of the U.S. company
own 80 percent or more of shares of the new foreign parent
company, and that foreign parent company has insufficient
business activities in its home jurisdiction, the new parent
will be taxed as a U.S. corporation.
Despite this, companies and their bankers are continually
looking at possible deals that could work.
"You have three companies in the space that have done this
with great success," said one of the industry bankers. "Every
single company that doesn't have some kind of efficient tax
structure is thinking about how to do this."