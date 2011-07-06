DEALTALK-Why the Encana-China shale gas deal hit the rocks

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click [DEALTALK/])

* Deal announced too early, terms were not final

* High sticker price, estimating shale reserves a problem

* Shell JV cut pressure to acquire shale tech from Encana

* China, Canada politics could have played role in demise

By Michael Erman and Chen Aizhu

NEW YORK/BEIJING, July 6 Beware of world leaders bearing business deals.

It is a tradition for heads of nations to announce big investment and trade agreements when they visit another country. The only problem: In governments' haste to drum up such deals they can get announced before a meaningful agreement -- leading to a shock for investors when they later fall apart.

Ask Encana (ECA.TO) -- whose C$5.4 billion joint venture shale gas field deal with PetroChina (601857.SS) (0857.HK) collapsed last month, after more than a year of negotiations.

Encana originally announced a memorandum of understanding with PetroChina parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) [CNPET.UL] in June 2010, timed to coincide with Chinese President Hu Jintao's trip to Canada for G8 and G20 summits.

A year later, the discussions over the joint venture collapsed. The companies said they failed to find common ground on the valuation or structure of the deal, without giving further details.

Sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the timing of the announcement and politics in both China and Canada played a part in turning the engagement into a messy split.

There were also questions of valuation and technology transfer -- the latter being critical as the Chinese are keen to exploit potentially large shale gas reserves back home.

Key issues were still not negotiated at the time of the announcement of the memorandum of understanding and the subsequent cooperation agreement signed in February 2011, these sources said.

"They announced it early," said one Canadian investment banker who was not on the deal but knows those involved. "The Encana M&A team was apoplectic. They didn't want it announced, but the management team did it anyways."

State visits by the Chinese are often paired with announcements of a series of cross-border deals.

During Hu's visit, China also announced a memorandum of understanding with Canadian uranium company Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), which led to a final deal last year.

"That's always been their way. It expanded from trade -- they used to come to Canada and buy grain. Now they come to Canada and announce investments because they have tons of money to invest," said Derek Scissors, Asia economist at the Heritage Foundation.

But the danger of a public announcement was also that it meant the deal's failure became widely known.

ESTIMATING RESERVES

State-owned Chinese companies such as PetroChina are run by government-appointed officials, who can risk their jobs and future prospects with missteps such as overpaying for assets.

There has been growing concern in recent months that some shale gas deals have become too expensive in North America as natural gas prices have remained low and the prospects of once promising basins have diminished.

The dangers were there with this deal. The Encana-PetroChina joint venture came with a steep sticker price, which analysts said was more than had been paid in some similar shale deals.

"The valuation ... was well above what we had assumed," Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer wrote after the deal collapsed.

One senior PetroChina official said the parties in the joint venture disagreed on the assessment of the project's shale gas reserves, making it hard for the two sides to come to a consensus on the terms.

POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

Western bankers say it is often difficult to negotiate with Chinese government companies because no one is quite sure where the final decision is made -- many suspect that for the biggest and more sensitive deals the final green light is given by senior government leaders.

These talks came at a time of unusual upheaval and heightened politics in Beijing, as President Hu prepares to hand over the reins of power to his heir-apparent Xi Jinping toward the end of next year.

That adds to uncertainty for all senior government officials, including those at state-owned enterprises, and increases the complications of doing deals with Chinese enterprises.

Some reshuffling is already underway at the country's oil giants, including CNPC.

Earlier this year, Wang Yilin, deputy general manager of CNPC and non-executive director of PetroChina became general manager of China's top offshore oil producer China National Offshore Oil Corp and chairman of CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK).

Wang filled a void left by Fu Chengyu who became the head of Asia's top refiner Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp (0386.HK).

Liu Qi, deputy head of China National Energy Administration is expected to become the head of CNPC, sources told Reuters in April.

It isn't clear how any of these moves, either completed or expected, may have affected the Encana deal, but major changes at the top of companies that are in the middle of deal talks are rarely helpful.

CANADIAN POLITICS

Worries about Canadian regulators could also have played a role in the decision to end talks.

"Canada sees big shale gas deposits as a strategic resource, similar to the U.S., which now has shale gas making up nearly half its gas reserve," said one Beijing-based oil industry executive. "There has to be debate if a big national oil company like CNPC is the best buyer."

The Chinese have already seen what it is like for deals to be rejected on sovereignty or national security grounds. The biggest example of this was when U.S. lawmakers killed an attempt by CNOOC to buy California oil company Unocal in 2005.

"When something gets dragged out they get uncomfortable, things come up that they have to report back to their own regulators and it would be absolutely humiliating for regulators to reject CNPC after this was announced during a visit by Hu Jintao," said Scissors.

SHELL DEAL

The final death knell to the deal could have come as CNPC announced a global alliance with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) just a day before the Encana joint venture was called off.

Under the Shell deal, the two plan to cooperate on a well manufacturing joint venture that includes work on shale gas drilling.

China, soon to overtake the United States as the world's top energy user and already the world's biggest coal burner, is keen to boost the use of cleaner natural gas to tame the growth of coal.

In March, the U.S. Energy Information Agency estimated that China holds 36.1 trillion cubic meters (1,275 trillion cubic feet) of technically recoverable shale gas reserve -- significantly higher than U.S. reserves of 24.4 tcm, the next largest.

But China does not have any shale gas production of its own yet, making the acquisition of technology to do so a key for the country. [ID:nL3E7HS0D6]

Beijing is known to encourage Chinese companies to buy abroad to gain access to know-how as well as resources to develop its domestic industry and power its growth.

With the Chinese finding another partner in Shell, from which it could acquire shale technology, the pressure to go through with the Encana deal was reduced.

(With additional reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto, Wan Xu in Beijing, Charlie Zhu in Hong Kong and Paritosh Bansal in New York, editing by Martin Howell)