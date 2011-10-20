DEALTALK-MLPs benefit from premium valuation

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click [DEALTALK/])
* MLPs receive better valuation for pipeline assets
* Targets could include Spectra Energy, utility pipelines
By Michael Erman
Oct 20 Pipeline companies are taking advantage
of a corporate structure that gives them a tax and valuation
advantage over their competitors to drive acquisitions and
should line up more of these deals in the future.
Master limited partnerships (MLPs) have become favored by
owners of cash-generating pipeline and other energy
infrastructure assets in recent years because they pay
virtually no corporate taxes, giving them a lower cost of
capital.
The market has also rewarded MLPs with higher valuations,
which has given them the opportunity to hunt for less
attractively valued pipeline assets that have yet to be dropped
into that structure.
This logic was part of the rationale behind Kinder Morgan
Inc's (KMI.N) $21 billion deal to buy El Paso Corp EP.N --
which had yet to drop many of its assets into an MLP.
[ID:nN1E79F06X] It was also at work in Energy Transfer Equity's
(ETE.N) more than $5 billion deal for pipeline company Southern
Union. SUG.N
"Anybody who is out there with assets that would be valued
at a higher value in an MLP" is a takeover target, said one
energy investment banker, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity.
That could lead to bids for pipeline companies like Spectra
Energy (SE.N) or for infrastructure assets from exploration and
production companies or utilities.
MLPs, which pay most of their profits out in distributions
to shareholders, tend to trade at 11 to 13 times distributable
cash flow, whereas pipeline or other midstream energy assets
would be valued at a ratio of 8.5 to 9.5 times distributable
cash flow, said Brian Watson, director of research at
SteelPath, which manages $1.7 billion of assets invested
exclusively in MLPs.
Watson points out that MLPs have been very active in buying
up smaller assets -- he estimates that the industry has been
snapping up $10 billion to $20 billion of oil and gas pipeline,
storage and gathering assets a year.
But the two high-profile deals in the sector could
accelerate more transactions, he said.
"Transactions like this -- that's when board of directors
look up and say, 'Don't we have assets like these? Shouldn't we
be looking at selling them to an MLP and getting a better
multiple?'"
LIMITED TARGETS
Most companies in the space have already created their own
MLPs because of the preferential tax structure. But there are
still some targets out there that could be picked up by
buyers.
"We're all waiting for Spectra Energy to become more
aggressive at selling down assets to its MLP," said Morningstar
analyst Jason Stevens. "Spectra makes complete sense."
But Spectra Energy, with a market capitalization of nearly
$18 billion, would be too big a bite for all but the largest
pipeline companies, like Kinder Morgan or Enterprise Products.
(EPD.N)
Analysts and investment bankers also said the MLPs could
look at picking up pipelines and natural gas transportation
from utilities like Nisource (NI.N) and Dominion. (D.N) These
assets could be very attractive to a universe of possible
buyers that includes Williams Companies (WMB.N), Oneok Inc
(OKE.N) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB.N)
Companies like ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Marathon Oil Corp
(MRO.N), which are splitting their oil and gas businesses away
from their refining units, could also attract bids for their
transportation assets.
And the market for pipeline assets could grow more crowded,
according to one investment banker, who noted that master
limited partnerships based around exploration and production
properties could also expand into infrastructure. That universe
includes companies including EV Energy Partners (EVEP.O) and
Encore Energy Partners. ENP.N
"The same arbitrage exists for these guys," said Ian Fay,
founding partner of boutique advisory firm Odin Advisors.
(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Matthew Lewis)