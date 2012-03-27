CORRECTED-DEALTALK-Deals increase with need for more network security

* Niche firms seen as takeover targets-sources
* Web-based apps require more sophisticated protection
* Dell, Juniper Networks, Intel did deals in past year
By Nicola Leske
March 27 Advanced hacking attacks by groups such
as Anonymous and the prevalence of mobile devices like Apple
Inc's iPhone are spurring demand for more sophisticated
protection, making niche network security firms prime takeover
targets, analysts and experts said.
"Mergers and acquisitions will become more prominent," said
Ben Ramirez, an analyst at Frost and Sullivan. "Predators will
be those with high capital expenditures and high market share
and the prey will be those that have little market share and
weak product diversification."
Dell Inc recently purchased network and data
security products maker SonicWall. Juniper Networks
bought privately held Mykonos Software for $80 million in
February, and last year Intel completed its $7.7
billion purchase of McAfee.
Fortinet, a provider of network security
appliances, security software maker F5 Networks Inc,
and data security company Imperva Inc are some of the
companies that sources said are potential targets.
"An interesting play might be if HP would pick up a player
like Fortinet," said Lawrence Pingree, a network security
analyst at research firm Gartner.
Representatives for Hewlett Packard declined
comment. Fortinet and F5 Networks were not immediately available
for comment, and Imperva declined comment.
DEALS SPARKED BY NEXT GENERATION FIREWALLS
As companies increasingly use Web-based applications more
elaborate security features will be needed within firewalls.
"The proliferation of smartphones, iPads, netbooks, and
other mobile devices connected 24/7 to the Internet is driving
companies to reassess how critical infrastructure in HQ, branch
offices, remote offices, and data centers is protected from
malware," said Jeff Wilson, a security analyst at Infonetics.
Traditional security defenses used by large companies leave
blind spots that provide "a big doorway for cyber criminals to
walk through", according to Websense Security Labs.
Despite high profile cyber attacks on companies such as
Lockheed Martin Corp, Google Inc and Citigroup
, less than 5 percent of corporate Internet connections are
secured using next generation firewalls (NGFW) that allow
greater and more specific control over every aspect of a
network, according to a Gartner report.
By the end of 2014 that number is expected to swell to 35
percent.
But researching and developing new security features is
expensive, so rather than building organically most vendors of
network security will opt for acquisitions of small and
medium-sized network security companies, said Frost and Sullivan
analyst Ramirez.
According to Gartner, large network equipment providers and
Internet Technology companies will also be looking for
acquisitions to add network security to their portfolios as a
way of keeping up with Cisco Systems in the
infrastructure market.
Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Modoff wrote in a recent
research report that the roughly $6 billion security equipment
market was still very fragmented and in flux, creating an
opportunity for IT vendors.
Cisco has the largest share in the network security market
with around 30 percent, followed by Israel's Check Point
Software Technologies and Juniper Networks.
California-based Palo Alto Networks, which is poised to go
public this year, is growing rapidly.
Consolidation may be hampered, however, by the cost of
acquisitions paid for by cash held overseas.
"What makes me hesitant is the amount of cash companies have
outside the U.S.," said Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research.
Some large multinationals defer paying taxes on foreign
profits by keeping them abroad instead of bringing them home, or
repatriating them. An estimated $1.2 trillion to $1.5 trillion
in U.S. corporate profits is parked abroad, allowing companies
to avoid income tax.
If that money was repatriated, corporations would have to pay
the 35 percent top corporate tax rate on it.
"Say Cisco would want to buy F5Networks with a 30 percent
premium, that would be roughly $10 billion to $12 billion.
Repatriate cash and you're looking at $15 billion. I think
that's why Fortinet is still a stand alone company," Kerravala
said.
Cisco, which has said it was back on the acquisition path,
declined to comment.